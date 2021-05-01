Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood selected by New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft

Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood has found his home at the next level.

Sherwood was selected by the New York Jets with the 146th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound Sherwood is considered either a safety or a linebacker at the next level.

Sherwood becomes the second Auburn player selected after wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was taken in the third round on Friday.

Sherwood heads to the pros after impressing during his time as a Tiger.

Sherwood faced the challenge of replacing the production of departed Auburn safeties Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson last fall and did so quickly. He played in all 11 games for the Tigers in 2020 and ended the year with 75 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, one sack, one quarterback hurry and one fumble return.

Sherwood hurt his ankle during Auburn’s victory over LSU on Oct. 31 but ultimately did not miss any playing time after the Tigers had consecutive bye weeks prior to their next game.

Sherwood left Auburn with 140 tackles, 10 passes defended, three fumble recoveries and one interception.