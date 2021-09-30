Auburn safety Zion Puckett has ‘stepped up’ as Tigers’ secondary looks to settle in

With senior Smoke Monday cemented as one of Auburn’s starting safeties, one of the big questions entering 2021 was who would step up alongside him.
The Tigers have faced that question going into the fall, and with four games in the books sophomore Zion Puckett appears to be the answer.
Puckett has taken on Auburn’s second safety spot after starting in the Tigers’ games against Penn State and Georgia State. Through four games, the sophomore has racked up 11 tackles, including tying a career-best mark with four against Georgia State.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin didn’t hesitate Wednesday when asked if he felt Puckett had risen to the occasion.
“I think you said it: he’s stepped up. He’s getting better. I think he’s getting more comfortable with what we’re doing on the defensive side. I think he’s getting himself prepared,” Harsin said. “He’s one of those guys that is learning and has some awareness of the things that we need from players on this team and what we needed from that position in order to be out there and play.”
There’s arguably no one who needs to feel more confident in Puckett’s play than Monday, and the veteran had nothing but positives to share about the younger safety.
Monday commended Puckett’s play, saying he knew the sophomore would do his job, tackle well and communicate with Monday before the snap. Monday explained Puckett is working extremely hard every week to perfect his craft, and based on what he’s seen Puckett has made the most of the moment.
Monday made sure to stress how important it is to have Puckett to shore up the backside of the Tigers’ defense.
“[Zion] watches everything I did last year. He’s one of those guys who learns off of other people’s mistakes so he won’t make the same mistakes,” Monday said. “Once he steps on the field, I know he’s going to try his best to be in the right position at the right time, all the time. He might not do it every single play, but I know for a fact he’s going to give 100 percent effort.”
Some of Puckett’s other teams praised his play, too.
Offensive tackle Brodarious Hamm — who played at the same high school as Puckett in Griffin, Georgia — explained Puckett battled injuries early on and is now taking full advantage of the opportunity he’s been given. Linebacker Zakoby McClain pointed out how much time Puckett spends studying the playbook and how he’s extremely competitive when it comes to one-on-one drills at practice.
Puckett spoke about his personal growth back on Aug. 11 in the midst of the Tigers’ fall camp.
“I feel I’ve improved on mainly my strength and just the knowledge before pre-snap of indicating certain schemes and stuff the offense does,” Puckett said. “What I’ve been focused on during fall camp is, basically, just getting in the right position at the right time. Just learning and knowing what I need to do before the snap.”