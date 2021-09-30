Auburn safety Zion Puckett has ‘stepped up’ as Tigers’ secondary looks to settle in

With senior Smoke Monday cemented as one of Auburn’s starting safeties, one of the big questions entering 2021 was who would step up alongside him.

The Tigers have faced that question going into the fall, and with four games in the books sophomore Zion Puckett appears to be the answer.

Puckett has taken on Auburn’s second safety spot after starting in the Tigers’ last three games against Alabama State, Penn State and Georgia State. Through four games, the sophomore has racked up 11 tackles, including tying a career-best mark with four against Georgia State.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin didn’t hesitate Wednesday when asked if he felt Puckett had risen to the occasion.

“I think you said it: he’s stepped up. He’s getting better. I think he’s getting more comfortable with what we’re doing on the defensive side. I think he’s getting himself prepared,” Harsin said. “He’s one of those guys that is learning and has some awareness of the things that we need from players on this team and what we needed from that position in order to be out there and play.”

There’s arguably no one who needs to feel more confident in Puckett’s play than Monday, and the veteran had nothing but positives to share about the younger safety.