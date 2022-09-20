Auburn schedules Samford for 2023 season

Auburn has scheduled in-state FCS opponent Samford for the 2023 season.

The SEC announced the game during its 2023 schedule reveal show Tuesday on SEC Network.

The game will be the 30th meeting between Samford and Auburn and the fourth since 2011.

The game continues Auburn’s willingness to play in-state FCS teams, which keeps payouts within the state. Following recent trends, Auburn should pay Samford upwards of $500,000 for the game.

After the game, Auburn will have played nine games against in-state FCS opponents in a 12-year span.

Alabama has not played any in-state team other than Auburn in football since 1944, when Alabama played Samford when it was known as Howard College. Alabama has since avoided playing any other team within the state, sending that money across the border to FCS teams from Louisiana or Georgia or elsewhere. In 2023, Alabama will be sending its money to Tennessee when it plays Chattanooga instead of an in-state team like Samford.

Auburn played Samford in 2011, 2014 and 2019. Auburn played Alabama A&M in 2012 and 2016. Auburn played Alabama State in 2018 and will play the Hornets again Saturday.

Auburn played Jacksonville State in 2015. Auburn also has South Alabama scheduled for 2025.

2023 Auburn football schedule Sept. 2 UMass at Auburn Sept. 9 Auburn at California Sept. 16 Samford at Auburn Sept. 23 Auburn at Texas A&M Sept. 30 Georgia at Auburn Oct. 7 Open Oct. 14 Auburn at LSU Oct. 21 Ole Miss at Auburn Oct. 28 Mississippi State at Auburn Nov. 4 Auburn at Vanderbilt Nov. 11 Auburn at Arkansas Nov. 18 New Mexico State at Auburn Nov. 23 Alabama at Auburn