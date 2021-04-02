Auburn secondary boasts plenty of options during spring practice

Rising sophomore Ladarius Tennison played nickelback behind Tutt in 2020 and ended the season with 21 tackles, but through the start of spring he’s gotten looks as Sherwood’s replacement at safety. Tennison handled safety duties alongside Monday on the first-team defense during the Tigers’ open spring practice on March 20.

Mason said on March 22 that Monday was definitely going to be the leader in the secondary given his experience but also commended Tennison for how he had performed through the early portion of the spring.

“I have seen LT – Tennison – show up, and he’s been phenomenal back there in the first three practices in terms of how him and Smoke have worked together in terms of their ability to communicate,” Mason said.

Mason has showed little hesitation in shifting defensive backs around, but Tennison’s main competition at safety is likely rising sophomore Chris Thompson. Thompson played in six games as a true freshman and stepped up considerably in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl by recording a career-high three tackles.

Thompson is still learning what it takes to play at the collegiate level, but Monday has seen enough of the underclassman to think he has a bright future ahead.