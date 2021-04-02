Auburn secondary boasts plenty of options during spring practice

Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason has at least one good problem on his hands this spring: he must find a way to get as many of the Tigers’ talented defensive backs on the field as he can.
The Tigers lost a pair of proven members of the secondary this offseason with the departures of safety Jamien Sherwood and nickelback Christian Tutt, but outside those losses Auburn has a considerable amount of experience coming back.
The return of players such as Roger McCreary, Smoke Monday, Nehemiah Pritchett and Ladarius Tennison gives the back-end of the defense several proven Tigers to count on, and other options such as Devin Guice, Marco Domio and Chris Thompson stand as players who could factor into Mason’s plans one way or another.
Monday explained on March 19 that there’s no shortage of players who can fill significant roles for the Tigers come fall.
“I feel like there are a lot of guys that can help us. You’ve got Ladarius Tennison, Chris Thompson, Trey Elston,” Monday said. “There’s a lot of guys that can help us. It’s just a matter of time on which one is going to pop out first.”
One of the big questions surrounding the secondary this offseason concerned who plays safety alongside Monday after Sherwood declared for the draft following his junior season. While there’s still plenty time for that question to be answered, it appears two players are thoroughly in the mix.
Rising sophomore Ladarius Tennison played nickelback behind Tutt in 2020 and ended the season with 21 tackles, but through the start of spring he’s gotten looks as Sherwood’s replacement at safety. Tennison handled safety duties alongside Monday on the first-team defense during the Tigers’ open spring practice on March 20.
Mason said on March 22 that Monday was definitely going to be the leader in the secondary given his experience but also commended Tennison for how he had performed through the early portion of the spring.
“I have seen LT – Tennison – show up, and he’s been phenomenal back there in the first three practices in terms of how him and Smoke have worked together in terms of their ability to communicate,” Mason said.
Mason has showed little hesitation in shifting defensive backs around, but Tennison’s main competition at safety is likely rising sophomore Chris Thompson. Thompson played in six games as a true freshman and stepped up considerably in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl by recording a career-high three tackles.
Thompson is still learning what it takes to play at the collegiate level, but Monday has seen enough of the underclassman to think he has a bright future ahead.
“Chris has a lot of upside,” Monday said. “There’s a lot of things that people haven’t seen from him that hopefully they will see this spring. He’s got long arms. He can move. He can tackle. He’s just waiting to show what he’s got.”
Monday’s status as the reliable player in the safety mirrors McCreary’s standing among the cornerbacks.
McCreary decided to return to Auburn following a junior season in which he racked up 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six pass break-ups and three interceptions and routinely limited some of the SEC’s top wide receivers. McCreary can make a case as the most-talented defender the Tigers have, and it didn’t take long for Mason to recognize what the rising senior brings to the table.
“On the corners, I think we’ve got some really good players. Roger, I think he’s a tremendous talent,” Mason said. “He’s got the ability to play on Sunday, but what I want right now is for these young men to show up big on Saturdays.”
Monday and McCreary are virtually locked in at their spots. Outside that, it’s Mason’s mission to see who fits best where.
During Auburn’s open practice a few weeks ago, McCreary handled cornerback duties and Monday manned the safety spot among a secondary that included Tennison at the other safety spot and rising sophomore Jaylin Simpson at the other cornerback position. The team’s move to the nickel package brought on Pritchett, who proved himself to be a defender with a lot of promise by recording 25 tackles in 11 games.
Auburn has other potential options outside this group.
Cornerback Marco Domio has been limited this spring due to injury as has Zion Puckett, who helped contribute at nickelback last season. There’s also several newcomers to consider such as sophomore Kamal Hadden and freshman Ahmari Harvey as well as veteran players like Guice and Elston who are hoping to prove themselves to the new coaches.
Mason was asked specifically about the challenge of playing so many cornerbacks, which will become an even bigger challenge when former West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller joins the team this summer. For Mason, it’s an issue he’s willing to address, plus he recognizes what that roster versatility can mean for the Tigers in some big situations.
“For us, the ability to have guys who are position flexes — you started talking about six corners, but some of those guys could play nickel,” Mason said. “I think having the depth at corner allows us to move some pieces around to make sure we get the best players on the field and we build depth when you talk about coverage.
“In this defense, man, you’re going to have to be able to cover. Whether we’re playing zone or man, it doesn’t matter; you want guys with length, speed, athleticism, and I think that’s what we have right now.”