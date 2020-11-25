Auburn secondary looks to lock down top receiver once again in Iron Bowl

Despite having several inexperienced defensive backs, the Auburn defense has excelled at shutting down opponents’ top receivers this fall. The mission will be a tough one against Alabama, but the Tigers are eager to prove they’re one of the nation’s top secondaries.
Auburn has done a tremendous job at limiting receivers throughout the 2020 season despite breaking in new starters in cornerbacks Jaylin Simpson and Nehemiah Pritchett along with safeties Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood. In their last three games against Ole Miss' Elijah Moore, LSU's Terrace Marshall and Tennessee's Josh Palmer, the Tigers on average allowed three receptions for 17 yards with only one touchdown scored between the three.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn was pleased with his team’s efforts against some of the SEC’s best receivers, but he knows the secondary will have to take it up a notch in order to shut down Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and company.
“Devonta Smith is one of the best, there's no doubt about that. But up to this point, our defense has done a really good job at least controlling, somewhat, top receivers. We'll have to do that again,” Malzahn said. “They've got some other really talented guys around him, but there's no doubt he's an elite guy and we need to know where he's at.”
The Crimson Tide faced significant questions after Jaylen Waddle suffered a season-ending injury against Tennessee in the team’s fifth game, but Smith wasted little time in becoming Alabama’s go-to receiver.
Ever since Waddle went out with a broken ankle, Smith has been otherworldly, compiling 27 receptions for 420 yards and six touchdowns. His play leaves him ranked as the fifth-leading receiver in the nation and second in the SEC behind Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore, who the Tigers limited to a season-low five receptions for 16 yards and one touchdown back on Oct. 24.
Along with Smith, there’s also running back Najee Harris and receivers John Metchie III and Slade Bolden, all of whom have had at least six receptions in a single game this fall.
For Sherwood, the key to slowing down Alabama is as simple as focusing on the task at hand.
“They’re going to try and embarrass us, but we’re just going to do our normal stuff. We’re going to play ball, have a great week of practice this week and we’re just going to do what we normally do,” Sherwood said. “It doesn’t really matter who we’re playing at the end of the day, you know; it’s just be ourselves. The only person who can beat us is ourselves. It’s all about what we do right and what we don’t do wrong.”
Sherwood knows the prospect of shutting down Smith and the other Alabama receivers is a tough one, but the junior chose to look at it as an opportunity. The Tigers have limited the damage done by some of the most dangerous receivers in the conference up to this point, and doing so against the Crimson Tide would be a true statement.
“They’ve got some good receivers and always have, so we’re just looking forward to the challenge,” Sherwood said. “It could be a great game for us if we come out there and show out as a secondary. We’ll look great, and we’ll just accomplish great things.”
In order to shine, however, the Tigers know there are areas in which they need to improve for the Iron Bowl.
Auburn safety Smoke Monday pointed to areas that needed correcting immediately after the Tigers’ victory over Tennessee Saturday. The Volunteers were 9-of-15 on third downs against Auburn, something Monday attributed to the secondary needing to do a better job of challenging receivers. He explained the Tigers gave too much cushion during some of Tennessee’s early downs, which allowed the Volunteers to create a much more manageable third downs.
Fellow safety Jordyn Peters said prior to the Tennessee game that the entire Auburn defense works to cause havoc for the opponent and strike fear into their hearts. Monday seconded that statement, explaining the Tigers live to play aggressive defense — as evidenced by Monday’s game-changing pick six against the Volunteers.
“As a defense, as an Auburn defense, we’ve always been physical, we’ve always been a defense that takes the ball away and we’ve always been one of those defenses that’s just one of the top in the country in taking the ball away,” Monday said. “We just take pride in taking the ball away and helping the offense out any way we can.”
Now, Monday and the rest of the secondary can show what they’ve got against one of the nation’s top receiving corps.
