Auburn secondary looks to shine against struggling Tennessee pass game

The Auburn secondary is looking to do it again.
After shutting down a susceptible passing attack in their last game, the Auburn Tigers will be zeroing in with the same focus against Tennessee.
Auburn enters Saturday’s game following a strong defensive performance against LSU, in which the secondary limited LSU to 143 passing yards in the first half while forcing two interceptions in a 48-11 throttling by Auburn. Now, a Tigers’ defense that ranks third in the SEC in passing defense takes on a Tennessee offense that is next-to-last in passing with seemingly no answers in sight.
As far as his players are concerned, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn praised the Tigers’ defensive backs for the way they’ve handled some of the top receivers in the nation on a regular basis this fall.
“I think they've done a good job. You know, we've got some new guys back there, and I think they responded well. The older guys have really shown really good leadership,” Malzahn said. “You've seen that group improve. You know, we've faced some really good receivers so far. I think our guys have handled ourselves really well when we did that on the back end.”
The Tigers have had several defensive backs step up this fall, arguably none more than junior Roger McCreary. McCreary has proven himself ready and willing to help lock down the top receivers on the other side of the ball, with the latest example being LSU’s Terrace Marshall only having four receptions for 28 yards.
In the lead-up to the Tennessee game, Malzahn spoke highly of McCreary, who has 26 tackles, five tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, two interceptions and one forced fumble this season. Malzahn said McCreary seemed to flip a switch sometime around the LSU game last fall, and since then he’s been playing with a whole new level of confidence.
“Ever since then, he’s just been playing with really good confidence. Obviously this year just feeling like he’s our guy that matches up usually with their top guy,” Malzahn said. “He’s just playing with a lot of confidence. He’s a great practice player and just one of our more consistent guys.”
McCreary and the secondary are riding high and may also have an important reinforcer on hand Saturday. Starting safety Jamien Sherwood left the LSU game early with an apparent foot injury, but Malzahn said Wednesday that the junior practiced the day before and would be judged going forward whether he can play.
While Auburn seems to play its best ball in the defensive backfield, the same cannot be said for the Tennessee passing attack.
The Volunteers have fallen back to earth after a hot start to the season, with the latest example being a woeful performance in the loss to Arkansas on Nov. 7. The Volunteers only completed 52.4 percent of their passes for 107 yards with no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. That passing total stands as Tennessee’s lowest in an SEC game since only throwing for 44 yards against Alabama in 2017.
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt acknowledged Auburn’s defensive play, saying the Tigers always play hard and aggressive on that side of the ball. He complimented the defensive backs as well, saying the Tigers had several new faces in the secondary but that they’ve played hard and gotten their hands on the ball a lot of times this season.
As for Tennessee’s quarterback situation, Pruitt declined Wednesday to say who would get the nod against the Tigers. Senior Jarrett Guarantano was banged up against Arkansas but is back to full health, while sophomore Brian Maurer and highly-touted freshman Harrison Bailey are expected to be in the mix as well.
Malzahn made it evident earlier in the week that not knowing who Tennessee’s quarterback will be won’t be too much of an issue. The Tigers head coach explained the team will be ready for whoever the Volunteers trot out, especially in a season where no opposing starter is truly guaranteed.
“It's such an interesting year that everything's a little different anyway. The fact you may see some different quarterbacks is probably not as big of a deal this year as some years just because you've got to be prepared for all the different challenges,” Malzahn said. “It's probably good that we had a little extra time to prepare, which they have extra time to prepare also.”
