Auburn secondary looks to shine against struggling Tennessee pass game

The Auburn secondary is looking to do it again.

After shutting down a susceptible passing attack in their last game, the Auburn Tigers will be zeroing in with the same focus against Tennessee.

Auburn enters Saturday’s game following a strong defensive performance against LSU, in which the secondary limited LSU to 143 passing yards in the first half while forcing two interceptions in a 48-11 throttling by Auburn. Now, a Tigers’ defense that ranks third in the SEC in passing defense takes on a Tennessee offense that is next-to-last in passing with seemingly no answers in sight.

As far as his players are concerned, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn praised the Tigers’ defensive backs for the way they’ve handled some of the top receivers in the nation on a regular basis this fall.

“I think they've done a good job. You know, we've got some new guys back there, and I think they responded well. The older guys have really shown really good leadership,” Malzahn said. “You've seen that group improve. You know, we've faced some really good receivers so far. I think our guys have handled ourselves really well when we did that on the back end.”