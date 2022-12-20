 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn secures commitment of Hank Brown, lands second QB in 2023 class

  • Updated
Auburn football logo recruiting recruit commit commitment news

The Auburn logo is seen on a football held by Jordan Ingram at practice on Aug. 9, 2022, in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks /

Watch the eagle flight ahead of the Western Kentucky game on Nov. 19.

Another passer is coming to the Plains, as quarterback and former Liberty commit Hank Brown committed to Auburn on Tuesday.

Brown joins three-star quarterback Keyone Jenkins as the second quarterback in Auburn's 2023 class.

Brown, a product of Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.), chose the Tigers over offers from Illinois, Pitt and Minnesota, among others. He reportedly decided between the Tigers — which includes Hugh Freeze, who he had been committed to at Liberty — and UAB, which is now coached by his former high school coach, Trent Dilfer.

As a senior at Lipscomb, Brown threw for 3,264 yards and 47 touchdowns while completing 73.3% of his passes. He only threw three interceptions en route to a 13-0 season and state title.

According to his 247Sports profile, Brown is rated as the No. 33 prospect in the state of Tennessee and the No. 58 quarterback in the class.

Freeze's Auburn staff offered Brown on Monday, the day before he committed.

With Brown, Auburn's 2023 class is No. 26 in 247Sports team rankings, and No. 9 in the Southeastern Conference.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

