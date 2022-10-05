Auburn seeks Associate Athletic Director of NIL, retains firm for search

As Auburn continues its search for a new athletics director, the school is also hiring an administrator meant to oversee NIL operations — and has hired a firm for the search.

TurnkeyZRG, a professional sports and entertainment search firm, is accepting applications on behalf of Auburn for an Associate Athletics Director of Name, Image and Likeness.

Auburn is looking for “an innovative thought leader for the position of Associate Athletic Director for NIL … this position is responsible for the leadership and oversight of all operations surrounding Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) programming at Auburn Athletics,” the listing says.

The individual — who would report directly to Auburn’s executive associate AD and its senior woman administrator, according to the description — would oversee Auburn’s SPIRIT NIL program “to conceptualize and coordinate programming and resources.”

The job was originally posted on Sept. 9, according to Turnkey’s posting, shortly after former athletics director Allen Greene resigned on Aug. 26 and Rich McGlynn was named interim athletics director.

Turnkey is the firm currently heading the search for the new NCAA President. Associate AD for NIL would be a lower-level administration job at Auburn as opposed to the athletics director, which would be senior level.

The associate AD for NIL listing also asks for applicants to have a minimum education and experience of a four-year degree and two years of experience in college athletics administration, as well as knowledge of state law impact on policies, procedures, and guidelines related to NIL; knowledge of SEC and NCAA rules and regulations; and an ability to interpret and apply SEC and NCAA bylaws.

Auburn’s SPIRIT NIL program was launched in May 2021 and was “designed to educate and empower student-athletes and prepare them to optimize upcoming NIL opportunities,” according to a release.

Among SPIRIT’s functions is “The SPIRIT Exchange,” an NIL business registry for “businesses, collectives, donors, alumni, fans and others” to directly connect with Auburn athletes.

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl said last month — before his Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic on the RTJ Trail at Grand National — that plans for a new basketball practice facility would be on pause until Auburn took care of “the NIL space.”

“We’ve won sharing the practice facility with the volleyball team and the women’s basketball team and gymnastics being in there,” Pearl said on Sept. 19. “That doesn’t transition to winning. Would I love a better teaching space? Would it be easier on our student athletes to be able to, you know, have us not have to share time with everybody? We’re making it work. But when we do it, we’re gonna do it right. When we do it, we’re gonna do it right.

“But we’ve got some other things to take care of before we take care of the practice facility.”