Auburn sees top-15 spot in preseason KenPom rankings

Auburn men’s basketball’s season starts in just under a month, and the program got its first glimpse at where it might stand in the national conversation Sunday.

The 2022-23 preseason Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings, more commonly known as KenPom, dropped with the Tigers in favorable position at No. 13 overall and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference.

KenPom ratings are an advanced metric that are updated daily throughout the college basketball season and project the efficiency of programs. Sorted by adjusted efficiency margin — the difference between a team’s offensive and defensive efficiency — Auburn is one of five SEC teams to garner a top-20 rating, along with Kentucky (No. 1), Tennessee (No. 4), Arkansas (No. 14) and Alabama (No. 18).

Both Auburn’s offense (No. 11) and defense (No. 14) were also given top-15 efficiency ratings by the preseason projection. Only six other teams fit that description, in Kentucky, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Baylor and North Carolina.

Although the NCAA uses NET rankings to separate and sort quadrant wins and losses, Auburn has 24 matchups between Quad 1 and 2 teams this season, including nonconference matchups with Memphis (No. 34), Southern California (No. 36) and Saint Louis (No. 39).