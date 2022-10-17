 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU MEN’S BASKETBALL

Auburn sees top-15 spot in preseason KenPom rankings

  • 0
Auburn Basketball Practice

Head coach Bruce Pearl directs his team during practice on July 29 at Neville Arena in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks ,

Auburn men’s basketball’s season starts in just under a month, and the program got its first glimpse at where it might stand in the national conversation Sunday.

The 2022-23 preseason Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings, more commonly known as KenPom, dropped with the Tigers in favorable position at No. 13 overall and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference.

KenPom ratings are an advanced metric that are updated daily throughout the college basketball season and project the efficiency of programs. Sorted by adjusted efficiency margin — the difference between a team’s offensive and defensive efficiency — Auburn is one of five SEC teams to garner a top-20 rating, along with Kentucky (No. 1), Tennessee (No. 4), Arkansas (No. 14) and Alabama (No. 18).

Both Auburn’s offense (No. 11) and defense (No. 14) were also given top-15 efficiency ratings by the preseason projection. Only six other teams fit that description, in Kentucky, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Baylor and North Carolina.

People are also reading…

Although the NCAA uses NET rankings to separate and sort quadrant wins and losses, Auburn has 24 matchups between Quad 1 and 2 teams this season, including nonconference matchups with Memphis (No. 34), Southern California (No. 36) and Saint Louis (No. 39).

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert