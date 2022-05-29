Auburn selected as host site for NCAA Regional

For the first time in 12 years, No. 21 Auburn baseball will be hosting an NCAA Tournament regional, it found out Sunday evening.

Auburn was named one of sixteen host sites for this year’s NCAA Tournament, meaning the road to Omaha and the College World Series will go through the Plains for the first time since 2010.

Auburn coach Butch Thompson said he had “no idea” when asked about the Tigers’ chances of hosting a regional following their 3-1 to Kentucky on Wednesday.

“I know we're in a regional. I absolutely think we have done enough. I don't know if I'm here to make a case,” Thompson said, before proceeding to make one anyways.

Prior to the Kentucky loss, Thompson said, the Tigers had the third-most Southeastern Conference wins over the past month, following only No. 1 Tennessee and No. 9 Texas A&M. In that stretch, they went 8-5 against SEC competition, including the Volunteers and then-No. 3 Arkansas.

Thompson also pointed out Auburn’s long-maintained top-10 Rating Percentage Index (RPI), which once had it forecasted as a top-eight seed in this year’s tournament, positioning it to possibly host a Super Regional.

“We've played good baseball,” Thompson said. “So absolutely, [to host] would be my wish and desire."

That RPI slipped following the Tigers’ exit from Hoover, as they sit at No. 14 in RPI as of Saturday. Prior to that, it sat at No. 13 for a short time, but coming into the final week of Auburn’s regular season, it was fourth nationally, and it sat at No 7 heading into the SEC Tournament.

The final week of Auburn’s regular season saw it tumble quite a bit. Following a midweek win at Samford, the Tigers — which needed to win their series at Kentucky for a top-four seed in this week’s SEC Tournament — split the first two games in Lexington before losing the finale 6-3. The series prefaced a big weekend in Hoover for the Wildcats, which went 3-2 and came up a game shy of a tournament championship appearance.

Tournament projections have flowed with Auburn’s RPI. Once considered a top-eight seed by d1baseball, the outlet projected the Tigers as the No. 12 overall seed in its Thursday projections, and dropped the Tigers to No. 14 by Saturday. Baseball America projected them at No. 16 on Saturday, and Perfect Game listed Auburn as a No. 2 seed in a South Bend Regional in its most recent projection.

Despite the slip, the Tigers are in the best position they’ve had to open an NCAA Tournament since that 2010 regional, and this marks their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in the past decade, and fifth time ever hosting a regional.

Under then-Auburn coach Sunny Golloway, the Tigers made the tournament as a No. 3 seed in 2015, with an eventual ousting from College of Charleston in the Tallahassee Regional.

Since Thompson took over in 2016, the Tigers have made four tournament appearances, including this season. They were a No. 3 seed in 2017, and a No. 2 seed in both 2018 and 2019, winning the Raleigh Regional in ‘18, and the Atlanta Regional and Chapel Hill Super Regional in ‘19 to mark their first College World Series appearance since 1997.

Of the 16 host sites, three others are from the SEC, as No. 1 Tennessee (Knoxville), No. 9 Texas A&M (College Station) and Florida (Gainesville) will each host.

Auburn will find out the makeup of its regional at 11 a.m. CT Monday on ESPN2.

