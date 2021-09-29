Auburn sends noise advisory to faculty as football cranks up volume at practice to prepare for Death Valley

Auburn sent a noise advisory to university faculty to prepare campus staff for the simulated crowd noise coming out of football practice on Wednesday, as the team prepares for its trip this weekend to fabled Death Valley.

An email sent across campus informed staff that music and artificial crowd noise nearing 90 decibels will be blasted through the speakers in Jordan-Hare Stadium on campus at different points during Auburn’s practice Wednesday.

Auburn plays LSU at 8 p.m. Saturday in vaunted Tiger Stadium.

“The intent is to keep the music and crowd noise at a level that allows the team to accomplish what is needed in preparing for the LSU game, while also not pushing the levels or certainly approaching any sort of maxing out of the system,” the email to staff reads. “We also know that anything playing through the stadium loudspeakers can certainly carry outside the stadium and be heard in other buildings or parts of campus close to the stadium, which is why we want to make as many folks aware of the plan as possible.”

The team’s mid-week practice in the stadium is a break from the program’s usual routine.

The email listed out times faculty can expect loud noises coming out of the stadium during different periods of practice between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.