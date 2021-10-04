Auburn set for 11 a.m. kickoff on the road against Arkansas

The Auburn Tigers are set for an early start when they travel to Arkansas next weekend.

Auburn’s game at Arkansas on Oct. 16 has been scheduled for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, the SEC announced Monday.

The game will be televised by on either CBS or ESPN.

Auburn’s matchup with the Razorbacks will be the latest in a string of five strenuous games for the Tigers.

After beating LSU on the road Saturday for the first time since 1999, Auburn hosts No. 2 Georgia on Saturday. The Tigers then travel to No. 13 Arkansas before having a bye then hosting No. 17 Ole Miss on Oct. 30.

The Tigers then travel to Kyle Field to play Texas A&M.

Auburn’s game against the Bulldogs kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will be televised on CBS.