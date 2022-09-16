Auburn set for rematch with efficient Sean Clifford

Sean Clifford is in rare company.

In Auburn’s 28-20 loss to the Nittany Lions last season, Clifford completed 87.5% of his passes, something no other Penn State quarterback has done this millennium. According to the Penn State record book, the program’s single-game completion percentage record belongs to Pete Liske, who achieved the mark at Oregon in 1963. He completed 91.7% of his passes, less than 5% more than Clifford.

Clifford’s also in rare company against Auburn in that regard. Of players to complete 70% or more of their passes on at least 15 attempts against the Tigers the past two decades, he’s on a 33-man list that includes Carson Palmer, Johnny Manziel, Tim Tebow and Joe Burrow, among others.

But that list narrows when tailored to Clifford’s 28-for-32 night last year, as he’s one of only two quarterbacks to complete at least 80% of their passes on a minimum of 30 attempts against Auburn since 2000.

Suffice to say, as Auburn gets a rematch with one of the quarterbacks who performed most efficiently against it last year, it’ll be focused on containing him at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

“You’ve got to be on your toes with guys like that,” linebacker Owen Pappoe. “He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, doesn’t throw a lot of picks. He actually throws the ball out of bounds rather than go for the 50-50 ball. You’ve just got to be on your P’s and Q’s, man, with a smart quarterback like that.”

The silver lining for Auburn is that Clifford’s performance last year was rare. It was only the second time in his career that he’s completed 80% of his attempts, which is about 20% better than his career average, which he only out-performed four other times last season.

But while Auburn had the experience of Roger McCreay, Smoke Monday and others in the secondary in Happy Valley, this year’s group has shown some growing pains through its first two weeks against FCS and Group-of-Five competition.

Mercer and San Jose State both created the bulk of their production through the air, completing more than 60% of their passes combined.

“I think we just have to keep doing a better job,” head coach Bryan Harsin said. “We’ve got to play better on the back end at the end of the day. We’ve got good players back there. I think how we practice, how we prepare, all the things that we do have got to be improved. Because in the pass game, I mean, teams do a good job.

“There’s good quarterbacks out there and we’re going to face another one this week. They do a good job throwing the football. And when there’s a chance, when the ball’s in the air, we’ve got to make some plays on it at the end of the day.”