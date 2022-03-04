 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn set to recognize senior and Auburn High alum Preston Cook
0 Comments
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn set to recognize senior and Auburn High alum Preston Cook

  • Updated
  • 0

Preston Cook’s time on the Plains is coming to a close.

After a standout career at Auburn High, Cook walked on at Auburn University and joined Bruce Pearl’s team in 2018. He was a walk-on during his first three years, but was given a scholarship ahead of his senior season this year.

Now the 6-foot-4 guard will be recognized on Senior Day ahead of Auburn’s final home game against South Carolina this Saturday. The game is set to tip off at noon and will air on the SEC Network.

“Preston’s had a lot to do with our culture and our preparedness, and he would probably play a lot if he was at a mid-major Division-I program, but instead he decided to stay home and we're really glad that he did,” Pearl said Thursday.

During his four years with the Tigers, Cook has seen limited action appearing in 35 total games. This season, he’s played in the highest number of games in his career as he’s seen the court 16 times this year.

His biggest contribution to the Tigers though has been his work as a member of the scout team.

“Preston was a local boy made good,” Pearl said. “He's been there and been a key, key player for us in practice every day. He's always been on that scout team. And, as you know from coming to watch practices, that scout team is really important to help us get prepared.”

Along with Cook, Auburn will also recognize senior walk-on guard Chase Maasdorp and five team managers before the game.

“Both of these guys are great young men and great families, and it will be very special to honor them along with five team managers on Saturday,” Pearl said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert