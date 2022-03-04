Auburn set to recognize senior and Auburn High alum Preston Cook

Preston Cook’s time on the Plains is coming to a close.

After a standout career at Auburn High, Cook walked on at Auburn University and joined Bruce Pearl’s team in 2018. He was a walk-on during his first three years, but was given a scholarship ahead of his senior season this year.

Now the 6-foot-4 guard will be recognized on Senior Day ahead of Auburn’s final home game against South Carolina this Saturday. The game is set to tip off at noon and will air on the SEC Network.

“Preston’s had a lot to do with our culture and our preparedness, and he would probably play a lot if he was at a mid-major Division-I program, but instead he decided to stay home and we're really glad that he did,” Pearl said Thursday.

During his four years with the Tigers, Cook has seen limited action appearing in 35 total games. This season, he’s played in the highest number of games in his career as he’s seen the court 16 times this year.

His biggest contribution to the Tigers though has been his work as a member of the scout team.