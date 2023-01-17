Auburn sets date for 2023 A-Day game

Fans will get their first look at next season's Auburn football squad in early April, as the program announced Tuesday that its annual A-Day spring game would take place April 8 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐒 🗓A-Day is only 81 days away... but who's counting🦅 pic.twitter.com/XjJkjXE78n — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) January 17, 2023

The game, though a scrimmage, will technically be Auburn's first under new head coach Hugh Freeze. A kickoff time was not announced, but the scrimmage, which is 81 days away, is expected to be open to the public.

Last year's game, which took place on April 9, saw Team Tigers beat Team Auburn 10-9, as the latter squad scored a late touchdown on a Holden Geriner touchdown pass. It couldn't convert a two-point conversion to win. Robby Ashford won the game's Lionel James Offensive MVP Award.

Last year's game kicked off at 1 p.m. and was televised on SEC Network. Tickets also cost $10 for the general public and student admission was free, but ticket prices have yet to be announced.

With this being the Tigers' inaugural contest under Freeze, the program has had a busy offseason. Auburn has settled into its new Woltosz Football Performance Center while completing Freeze's first Auburn staff.

That staff has also gotten off to a hot start on the recruiting trail, securing a class that was ranked top-20 nationally by all major recruiting sites.

As of the early signing period on Dec. 21, the program sits at No. 18 in 247Sports team composite rankings. Its class of transfer additions is considered top-five nationally, as well, being ranked No. 4 by 247Sports.