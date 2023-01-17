 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn sets date for 2023 A-Day game

  • Updated
  • 0
Hugh Freeze Introductory Press Conference

Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze speaks at an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Woltosz Football Performance Center.

 Adam Sparks /

Fans will get their first look at next season's Auburn football squad in early April, as the program announced Tuesday that its annual A-Day spring game would take place April 8 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game, though a scrimmage, will technically be Auburn's first under new head coach Hugh Freeze. A kickoff time was not announced, but the scrimmage, which is 81 days away, is expected to be open to the public.

Last year's game, which took place on April 9, saw Team Tigers beat Team Auburn 10-9, as the latter squad scored a late touchdown on a Holden Geriner touchdown pass. It couldn't convert a two-point conversion to win. Robby Ashford won the game's Lionel James Offensive MVP Award.

People are also reading…

Last year's game kicked off at 1 p.m. and was televised on SEC Network. Tickets also cost $10 for the general public and student admission was free, but ticket prices have yet to be announced.

With this being the Tigers' inaugural contest under Freeze, the program has had a busy offseason. Auburn has settled into its new Woltosz Football Performance Center while completing Freeze's first Auburn staff. 

A supercut of some stops on a tour of Auburn's new Woltosz Football Performance Facility.

That staff has also gotten off to a hot start on the recruiting trail, securing a class that was ranked top-20 nationally by all major recruiting sites.

As of the early signing period on Dec. 21, the program sits at No. 18 in 247Sports team composite rankings. Its class of transfer additions is considered top-five nationally, as well, being ranked No. 4 by 247Sports.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert