Auburn sets date for Frank Thomas statue unveiling

Auburn baseball fans will have a chance to honor a legend in early April, as the program teased the unveiling of the long-planned Frank Thomas statute Monday on Twitter.

According to a tweet from the baseball program, the statue will be unveiled on April 8, 2023, the same day as a series finale at Plainsman Park against Texas A&M.

The Auburn University board of trustees approved the statute in early April.

A Columbus, Ga., native, Thomas played baseball at Auburn from 1987-89. He’s the program’s career leader in slugging percentage (.722), second all-time in walks (153), third all-time in home runs (49) and fifth all-time in RBI (205). During Thomas’ Auburn career, The Tigers made two NCAA Tournament appearances and won a Southeastern Conference title in 1989. He also played tight end for the Auburn football team, lettering in 1986.

Thomas was selected No. 7 overall by the Chicago White Sox organization in 1989 MLB Draft and went onto a 19-year career, playing for the White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics. He was twice named the league’s Most Valuable Player and won four Silver Sluggers. In 2014, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

Thomas is the only SEC player ever selected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, though he’s not the only player from an SEC institution in Cooperstown. Alabama’s Joe Sewell was inducted in 1977, but played for the Crimson Tide from 1917-19, 13 years before the SEC was established.

Thomas will become the eighth Auburn sports figure with a statue on campus. He’ll join Ralph ‘Shug’ Jordan, Cliff Hare, Pat Dye, Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson and Cam Newton, all of whom have statues outside Jordan-Hare Stadium, and Charles Barkley. Thomas’ statue will be the first associated with Auburn’s baseball program.

Jordan, Hare and Dye’s statues were approved in February 2020, and erected in October. Jordan and Dye are two of the winningest head coaches in Auburn football history, and Hare was a member of Auburn’s first football team ahead of a half century of involvement with the university. Sullivan, Jackson and Newton, who each won a Heisman Trophy in their Auburn careers, had their statues unveiled in 2012.

Barkley’s statue is outside the entrance to Neville Arena and was erected in 2017. A Leeds native, Barkley was the 1984 SEC Player of the Year and an 11-time NBA All-Star in his 16-year professional career.

Monday's tweet also tagged the "Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt Amrany," which is presumably sculpting Thomas' statue. According to the studio's website, it's done statues for several college athletics programs and professional franchises including Illinois, South Carolina and the Chicago Bulls.