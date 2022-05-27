Auburn sets date for Saint Louis rematch

Auburn men's basketball officially added another game to its 2022-23 slate Friday, announcing that it'd be hosting Saint Louis at Neville Arena on Nov. 27.

The matchup with the Billikens is the second of a previously scheduled home-and-home. The Tigers traveled to St. Louis last year and won 74-70 at Chaifetz Arena, overcoming a 13-point deficit in the process.

The contest is one of three that the program has officially announced for next season, including a season-opener against George Mason on Nov. 7 and another home-and-home contest against South Florida on Nov. 11. Both of those games will be at Neville Arena, with tip-off times to be announced at a later date.

Auburn Men's Basketball's 2022-23 Schedule Nov. 7: George Mason Nov. 11: South Florida Nov. 15: Winthrop* Nov. 22: Bradley^ Nov. 23: Liberty OR Northwestern^ Nov. 27: Saint Louis Dates TBA: at Southern California, at Washington, at Appalachian State * - Part of Cancún Challenge played at Neville Arena ^ - Part of Cancún Challenge played in Mexico

Multiple other contests have also been reported or announced for Auburn's nonconference slate. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein has reported that the Tigers will travel to the west coast this season, with games against Southern California and Washington. A report from the Montgomery Advertiser also said those contests will be part of a single trip.

Auburn will also take part in the 2022 Cancún Challenge, starting with a Nov. 15 game against Winthrop at Neville Arena before traveling to Mexico for a game against Bradley on Nov. 22, and a game against either Liberty or Northwestern on Nov. 23.

The Tigers will also travel to Boone, North Carolina, for part of a nonconference home-and-home with Appalachian State, according to multiple reports.

Although its not part of Auburn's 2022-23 schedule, the team will travel to Israel this summer for a three-game slate against the Israeli U-20 and National teams, with games in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

This year's matchup with Saint Louis will also be a day after the Iron Bowl, which is scheduled for Nov. 26 in Tuscaloosa.

Last year's Saint Louis team finished 23-12 overall, and the Billikens are expected to return top scorers Gibson Jimerson and Yuri Collins. Collins also led the NCAA in assists, averaging 7.8 per game.

The Billikens were also listed at No. 23 in ESPN's way-too-early top 25 projections earlier this month.

