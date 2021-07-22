Auburn sets first day of fall football practice

Auburn will then host Alabama State at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 before making its big trip to play at Penn State on Sept. 18.

Kickoff closes in, but Harsin seemed to think Auburn is on schedule, especially after the team completed spring practice. In 2019, teams across the country canceled spring practices as COVID-19 first spread across the country.

“We’re going to have a chance to get the coaches and the players all back together. One of the things that I was so proud of that we got a chance to do was have spring practice,” Harsin said. “Those 15 practices as a new staff, you can’t put a value on that.

“To put in a new system, to get around the players, to have a new staff out there installing systems, getting face to face, working on drills and the fundamentals and the techniques we all need to be successful at this game to play really good football — we had an opportunity to do that.”

Harsin spoke at SEC Media Days on Thursday in Hoover, bringing quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe with him.

Nix said, for now, the Tigers are focused on that first game with Akron — and the opening of fall camp before that.