Auburn sets program best, lands in AP Poll for 31st consecutive week

It’s been a week of streaks for Auburn men’s basketball.

The program set a historic mark Monday, as its No. 15 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll marked a 31st consecutive week in the rankings for the Tigers. It came four days after a home upset of then-No. 6 Gonzaga gave the Tigers the longest active home winningest streak in Division I men’s basketball at 28 games.

Monday’s ranking breaks a program record of 30-straight weeks in the poll, set by the Tigers between the midway point of the 1998-99 season through the first 17 weeks of the 1999-00 season, a 447-day span.

Should Auburn be ranked for another two weeks, it would tie another program record of consecutive weeks ranked in any poll, according to program spokesperson Marlene Navor. That record — 33-consecutive weeks in the Coaches Poll — was set between Dec. 8, 1998 to March 14, 2000.

The Tigers locked up this week’s ranking with convincing road wins at LSU and South Carolina, but should it be ranked long enough to break the program’s all-time record — let alone for the next week — it’ll go through a gauntlet, starting with Texas A&M at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday at Neville Arena.

After hosting the Aggies, the Tigers will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to take on West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday. Following this week’s two-game slate, the Tigers schedule for the ensuing two weeks is as follows: Georgia (6 p.m., Feb. 1); at Tennessee (1 p.m., Feb. 4); at Texas A&M (6 p.m., Feb. 7); Alabama (1 p.m., Feb. 11).