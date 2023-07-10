Auburn baseball saw its first player selected in this year’s MLB Draft on Monday, as the San Francisco Giants selected shortstop Cole Foster with the No. 85 overall pick.

According to MLB.com, the pick with which Foster was selected has a slot value of $820,900. He was also the highest-rated player among draft prospects on Auburn’s roster this spring, with MLB.com listing him as a top-100 prospect, and he's become the program's fifth top-100 selection since 2018, joining Casey Mize, Ryan Bliss and Blake Burkhalter, among other.

The Texas native and shortstop came into his own in 2023 after starting at second base the season prior. At shortstop, Foster batted .336 while leaving the yard 13 times. He was one of two Tigers, along with third baseman Bryson Ware, to launch 10-plus home runs and bat above .300 this spring.

Foster was no slouch with the glove, either, posting a team-high 138 assists and helping turn 24 double plays.