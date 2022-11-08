Auburn shows significant improvements in season-best second half

Cadillac Williams said he got about 10 hours of sleep all week, six from Monday through Thursday, and about three to four Friday night.

Auburn’s interim head coach didn’t have much time to rest in his first week on the job, as the Tigers’ offensive staff was overhauled, as the departures of Bryan Harsin, offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell saw everyone on Auburn’s offensive coaching staff take a new role.

Despite the hectic week, the Tigers offense totally improved in the second half of their 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State, a first for the season.

“We’ve been in the building since 1, 2 in the morning, and we’re scrambling,” Williams said Saturday. “When you practice the offense one way for eight weeks, and then right when you get a bombshell hit on you like that, and now you’re trying to coordinate calling it with everything that goes in it, it was — I’m just telling you, I don’t think y’all understand.”

Saturday marked the biggest second-half scoring margin Auburn posted this season, outsourcing the Bulldogs 27-15 after intermission, marking a season-high in second-half points. It was also the second time in seven games against Power Five competition that Auburn has outscored its opponent in the second half, the only other time being its 17-14 overtime win against Missouri.

It was also the first game this season in which Auburn improved both its run and pass production after halftime, generating 176 of its 252 rush yards and 47 of its 75 pass yards with Will Friend and Ike Hilliard assuming co-offensive coordinator responsibilities.

That was after a first half in which Auburn hardly eclipsed the century mark with 108 total yards, with 55 on the ground and 28 yards on three completions. The Tigers faced dire straits with better efficiency post-first half, too, going from 1-8 on third down conversion in the first half to 5-10 in the second.

“I feel like it was as tough as we played all year, to come back from that and be in the game,” quarterback Robby Ashford said. “You can’t compare it to what a whole lot of other people go through. Definitely being at a school like Auburn, just how much this means to everybody. This is like our life. It was good.”

Much of the offensive success was predicated on a defense that looked anew under defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, who was retained post-Harsin firing.

Mississippi State had 357 yards through the air, but it threw the ball a season-high 62 times and averaged 5.75 yards per attempt, only Kentucky (5.48 yards), LSU (5.09 yards) and Alabama (3.78 yards) have held the Bulldogs to lower numbers.

The pass rush showed out in full force for Auburn as well, with a season-high five sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Three of those sacks and 3.5 of those tackles for loss were in the second half.

Auburn also forced three turnovers — the most in a single game since 2020 — and those takeaways gave the Tigers three points. Two of those three takeaways, as well as an MSU turnover on downs and smothered punt attempt, set up Auburn in Bulldog territory. Those drives combined for 15 of Auburn’s points.

“We just played our routine defense,” edge rusher Derick Hall said. “We knew coming out that they were gonna try to dink and dunk us. The biggest thing with them is that they just try to out-execute you. … We stayed poised, and we didn’t get frustrated. That’s the biggest thing, playing a team like that, especially from a pass-rush standpoint.”

Even with so many in-game successes, Williams was insistent on Saturday that Auburn will be different next week against Texas A&M. That it will be better.

“We’ll have some time to teach,” Williams said. “We’re kind of tweaking the schedule, giving the guys off on tomorrow. They’re gonna have a captain’s practice where they go in, watch film and workout on their own (and) our coaches can really move forward from this game and we’re gonna practice on Monday.

“Now we can kind of be more organized and be better for these guys.”