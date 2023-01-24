 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn signee Aden Holloway named McDonald's All-American

  • Updated
  • 0
2023 Hoophall Classic

Prolific Prep's Aden Holloway in action against Westtown during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic on Jan. 15 in Springfield, Mass.

 Gregory Payan, The Associated Press

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl, center Johni Broome recap the 16th-ranked Tigers' win at South Carolina on Jan. 21.

An Auburn men’s basketball signee has been recognized in prestigious company, as guard Aden Holloway was named to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American roster Tuesday.

The honor means Holloway will take part in the McDonald’s All-American game, which will be played March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

A product of Prolific Prep (Calif.) and native of Matthews, North Carolina, Holloway is rated as a four-star guard by 247Sports, Rivals and On3. ESPN’s recruiting services rate him as a five-star prospect, and the No. 17 prospect in the country.

He’s a consensus top-50 prospect by all services, with 247, ESPN and On3 all rating him in the top 10 at his position.

Signing with the Tigers on Nov. 14, Holloway is the program’s lone signee in the class of 2023. Peyton Bell, a Kell (Ga.) High School product, is Auburn’s other commitment in future classes, listed as a verbal commitment by 247. He is listed as the No. 86 prospect in the class of 2024.

The two 12-man rosters include nine of ESPN's top-10 prospects, as well as Bronny James, the No. 28 prospect in the site's ranking and son of NBA legend LeBron James.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

