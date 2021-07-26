Auburn signee Sunisa Lee goes for gold with Team USA in team finals

Lee and her teammates will have to bring their best in the big moment. For the first time in 10 years, two-time gold-winning Team USA trailed another team Sunday, as the Russians took the best team score out of qualifying by more than a full point.

Lee has climbed back from behind before, though.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Alyssa Roenigk published an article taking readers inside one of her moments of focus. “I’m nervous,” Roenigk quoted Lee as saying before U.S. Team Trials, speaking on a FaceTime call with one of her inspirations: her father, John. He told her not to worry about anything on the outside.

“You’re not doing this for nobody else anymore,” he told her, in part. “Enjoy. That’s your only goal. You got this.”

Lee, the story goes, echoed right back: “I got this.”

Her dad has been left partially paralyzed after an accident in 2019. Before team trials, Lee said her dad’s pep talks get her through the nervous moments in gymnastics.

Family tragedy is much bigger than gymnastics. But all of it’s part of her long journey to the Olympics, and all of it has helped build who she is today.

She is, today, a gamer built for big moments.