Auburn signee Sunisa Lee goes for gold with Team USA in team finals

Sunisa Lee sat through the agonizing wait in last place.
This was before her sensational comeback on the all-around leaderboard Sunday at qualifying. She had just struggled through two rotations on floor and vault, and she was sixth out of six for Team USA in the all-around standings. It was then, in the empty Ariake Arena in Tokyo, that another country made an inquiry to the judges which put all the action on hold for more than 15 minutes.
Lee could have fallen apart. She paced around during the unusual break, pushed out of her regular rhythm and left with little more than her own thoughts.
“I was really nervous on floor and vault. I started off a little rough,” Lee told NBC later in the night.
“But I brought it back on bars and beam.”
Somewhere, she found solace.
Whether it was sometime in that calm before the storm, or sometime earlier in all her preparation for this massive moment, the Auburn gymnastics signee found a way to shine under pressure — and she’ll be back under the bright lights Tuesday on the biggest stage in the sport, as Team USA battles the Russians in the Olympics team final.
Lee and her teammates step in front of the world on what’ll be Tuesday night in Tokyo but 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Central Time. The team final will be streamed live online in the morning on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports app. The network is scheduled to air a replay on tape delay in primetime at 7 p.m. Central Time Tuesday on NBC on television.
Lee and her teammates will have to bring their best in the big moment. For the first time in 10 years, two-time gold-winning Team USA trailed another team Sunday, as the Russians took the best team score out of qualifying by more than a full point.
Lee has climbed back from behind before, though.
Earlier this month, ESPN’s Alyssa Roenigk published an article taking readers inside one of her moments of focus. “I’m nervous,” Roenigk quoted Lee as saying before U.S. Team Trials, speaking on a FaceTime call with one of her inspirations: her father, John. He told her not to worry about anything on the outside.
“You’re not doing this for nobody else anymore,” he told her, in part. “Enjoy. That’s your only goal. You got this.”
Lee, the story goes, echoed right back: “I got this.”
Her dad has been left partially paralyzed after an accident in 2019. Before team trials, Lee said her dad’s pep talks get her through the nervous moments in gymnastics.
Family tragedy is much bigger than gymnastics. But all of it’s part of her long journey to the Olympics, and all of it has helped build who she is today.
She is, today, a gamer built for big moments.
Sunday, Team USA recorded qualifying scores that counted for team final qualifying, but also counted for qualifying for all the individual event finals. Lee started shaky on floor and moved to her worst event, vault, then sat firmly on the outside looking in on her goal of making the all-around final at the halfway point — and that’s when the inquiry came and that long break interjected. Only the top two per country can make the event finals, and in the all-around Lee was sixth on Team USA at the time.
Then she got on bars, where she is a star. Lee dazzled on her way to a 15.200, and moved to third among the Americans. Then she stepped to beam, still needing to gain ground, and knowing four inches of width could send her dream crashing down.
She delivered a cool 14.200 on beam and jumped to second to punch her ticket to the all-around final.
“I just told myself to do what I normally do,” Lee told NBC.
Now, the entire team puts those individual aspirations aside as they go for gold in the team finals — but that resolve is part of what Team USA will need out of Lee when the pressure’s on.
Another part is her bar routine, heralded as the best in the world. She’s been stellar on beam this summer as well. The last two times out, on the second night of team trials in June and at qualifying Sunday, she’s even bested Simone Biles on the beam.
In the team final, three gymnasts will throw routines on each apparatus, and all three scores will count. No scores will be dropped. Lee will perform on bars and beam. She will likely be benched for vault. It’s more up in the air as to whether the coaches pick her for floor or not.
Team USA left qualifying with a team score of 170.562. The Russians left qualifying with the top team score in the preliminaries with a 171.629. Both were sizable steps ahead of third-place China and its 166.863, setting up what’ll be perceived to be a heavyweight showdown between the Americans and the Russians in the final.
No scores carry over and every starts clean in the team final. Lee can better her bar score by cleaning up a connection she missed in qualifying. She had the best score in qualifying when she threw it, topping the Russians by two 10ths, though Lee’s score eventually got bested by Nina Derwael of Belgium, who scored a 15.366 on bars in qualifying. Beam will be another area where Team USA can gain ground on Russia. The Chinese excelled on beam in qualifying finishing with the top two scores. Lee’s 14.200 was third-best. Biles had the seventh-best score ahead of Russia’s top score coming in eighth. On vault and floor, the Russians seem to have an edge, but the Americans have Biles.
The only thing for certain is there’ll be a battle for Team USA as it goes for glory and gold.
It’ll take something special to make those dreams come true.
But it won’t take anything different. For the athletes on Team USA, they just need to find peace under pressure and be themselves.
Yes, it’ll take something special. Lee has already proven she has plenty of special in her.