Auburn signee Sunisa Lee wins bars at U.S. Championships, finishes second in all-around
top story
AU Gymnastics

Auburn signee Sunisa Lee wins bars at U.S. Championships, finishes second in all-around

  • Updated
US Championships Gymnastics

Sunisa Lee warms up in the floor exercise before the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Tony Gutierrez/The Associated Press

Auburn star signee Sunisa Lee won on uneven bars at the U.S. Championships meet on Sunday, making a strong statement on the road to the Olympic Games.

Lee finished second in the all-around at the meet, behind only Simone Biles. Lee is signed with Auburn and is set to compete for the Tigers starting in 2021-22.

First, she’ll turn her attention next to the U.S. Team Trials, and a bid at earning a spot at the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

Lee threw down a strong 14.900 on bars Sunday, to pair with her stellar score of 15.300 thrown on the first day of the meet Friday.

Lee’s win on bars gave her the only medal taken off Biles, who won the other three disciplines and won the all-around.

The U.S. Team Trails open June 24. The top two finishers at the trials will each earn one of four spots on the U.S. Olympics team. The other two team members will be picked by a committee. Lee’s big performance at the U.S. Championships this weekend could go a long way for her resume if her fate goes to the committee.

Lee also finished second at the meet on beam.

Lee is often heralded as among the best in the world on bars. Her 15.300 was by two tenths the top score thrown at the U.S. Championships. Sunday, she missed two connections, taking an extra swing for momentum on a couple of occasions instead of moving straight into her next skill, but still finished with a high score.

The U.S. Team Trials will take place in St. Louis. There, Lee will look to clinch her spot on the U.S. team at the Olympics in Tokyo opening July 23.

