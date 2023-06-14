After a historic season and run to the NCAA Tournament, Auburn has signed volleyball coach Brent Crouch to a five-year extension, the university announced on Wednesday.

Auburn in its second season under Crouch, who came to Auburn from Southern California, went 22-9 in 2022 and earned what was only the school’s second-ever NCAA Tournament win in the postseason.

Crouch earns $249,000 in annual salary under his new contract signed April 5, which replaced the original contract which brought him to Auburn from USC.

He also stands to earn $50,000 in performance incentive bonus if he leads Auburn to an SEC regular-season championship, and another $100,000 if he can lead Auburn to its first national championship.

“There is nothing like the Auburn Family,” Crouch said in a release. “War Eagle!”

Crouch’s new contract keeps him in position through the 2027 season and his salary is worth some $1,245,000 in total, with 50% of that money guaranteed.

The performance incentives in his contract, obtained in June by the Opelika-Auburn News, are as follows:

Annual Performance Incentives – Regular Season Each SEC conference win beginning with the tenth (10th) and every SEC conference win thereafter, in a single season: $15,000 (per win) Contingent on 18-game SEC schedule Max regular season bonus of $135,000

Miscellaneous Incentives (cumulative) One Time Signing Bonus (one time payment recognizing 2022 AVCA Region Coach of the Year Award: $10,000 Win SEC Regular Season: $50,000 SEC Coach of the Year: $5,000 AVCA Region Coach of the Year: $5,000 National Coach of the Year: $5,000

Post-Season Incentives (not cumulative) NCAA Tournament: $7,500 Round of 32: $10,000 Round of 16: $20,000 Round of 8: $25,000 Final 4 Appearance: $50,000 Finals Appearance: $75,000 National Championship: $100,000



“My plan has always been to be at Auburn long-term and to build a perennial NCAA Tournament team capable of competing for championships,” Crouch said in a release from the university. “In every sense of the phrase, the SEC and Auburn have never been in a stronger position and that strength will only continue to grow. Volleyball on the Plains is on track, in fact, ahead of schedule.”

Crouch was first hired by former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene with that long-term build in mind, but youngsters signed by Crouch like Akasha Anderson, Madison cheer and Kendal Kemp already have their first win in the NCAA Tournament. All three of those players won All-SEC recognition as sophomores.

Auburn downed Creighton in five sets last postseason to advance to the second round, marking Auburn’s second win in the tournament with the first and only other win coming in 2010 — which was also the program’s only other trip to the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m grateful to Athletics Director John Cohen, Senior Associate AD Joy Vrbka, Executive Deputy AD Rich McGlynn and Deputy AD and SWA Djenane Paul for their continued support of Auburn Volleyball at the highest level,” Crouch said. “I’m also appreciative of the support staff who have made our success possible. Thank you to our student-athletes who believe in our project and perform on and off the court, and to their families who continue to raise such special young people. Finally, thank you to my wife Marcy and sons Jonathan and William for their unwavering support and tireless efforts.”