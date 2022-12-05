Auburn slides up four spots, ranked No. 11 in AP poll

Auburn men's basketball had its biggest shift yet in this year's Associated Press top 25 poll Monday, moving up four spots from No. 15 to No. 11, putting it on the cusp of a top-10 ranking.

In a week that saw nine ranked squads lose at least one game, the Tigers had one contest, a 27-point blowout of mid-major Colgate.

The Tigers began the season at No. 15 and moved up a couple spots to No. 13. It held at 13th for two weeks before sliding back to No. 15 in last week's vote. Voters have ranked the Tigers as high as No. 5 and as low as No. 25.

Some teams of note that logged losses this week included No. 10 Arizona, which slipped out of a top-5 ranking, No. 12 Baylor, and No. 21 Creighton, which lost to both No. 2 Texas and Nebraska. North Carolina, the preseason No. 1, also No. 14 Indiana and unranked Virginia Tech, causing it to fall out of the rankings.

Six Southeastern Conference squads were ranked in this week's poll, including Tennessee (No. 7), Alabama (No. 8), Arkansas (No. 9), Kentucky (No. 16) and newly ranked Mississippi State (No. 23), which has begun its season 8-0.

The Bulldogs, as well as the Tigers, are two of 14 Division I teams that remain unbeaten.

The only unranked SEC team to receive votes was Missouri.