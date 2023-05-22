Auburn slugger Bri Ellis is entering the transfer portal, she announced Monday on Instagram.

The sophomore hit 14 home runs this season. She hit 20 last year en route to being named SEC Freshman of the Year.

“It breaks my heart, but I must do what is right for myself in this journey,” Ellis posted.

Auburn finished its season Sunday with a loss to Clemson in the NCAA Regional round. Auburn finished 43-19 this season, finishing third in the SEC in the regular season in its best season yet under head coach Mickey Dean, but the team didn’t catch fire in the postseason.

“Thank you for everything Auburn Family,” Ellis said. “Your endless support through the toughest trials and greatest joy means the world to me. I am so proud and forever grateful to have been able to call this place home for the past two years. This was my favorite group of girls I have ever played with. Each of us showed up every single day and put out our best for this University.”

Ellis hit a grand slam in Auburn’s regional-opening win over Cal State Fullerton, and hit a three-run homer to help lift Auburn to a 5-2 win over Clemson on Sunday to force an if-necessary elimination game — but that’s when Clemson sealed the regional with a 5-1 win.

“No matter the adversity, the discomfort, the exhaustion, the self-doubt, the outside hate, we kept moving forward,” Ellis posted. “Most people have no idea what it takes to be a student-athlete, and that’s what makes it so special. Thank you to my coaches for believing in me and allowing me to be myself. I know I can be a lot to handle but I hope I proved myself worth the trouble.

“This University is one of the greatest things to ever happen to me, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. Auburn is truly one of a kind. It breaks my heart, but I must do what is right for myself in this journey. I am excited to see where life takes me, but I will never ever forget where I started and the people who got me there. Goodbye Auburn, please never forget me.”