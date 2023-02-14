Knowing it was the most important game of the season in its coach’s mind clearly meant something to Auburn.

Domination occurred when Auburn (18-8, 8-5 SEC) faced Missouri (19-7, 7-6 SEC) on Tuesday, downing the traveling Tigers 89-56. The win was Auburn’s first 30-point victory in SEC play since 2019, when it beat Missouri 91-58 at Neville Arena.

Johni Broome controlled the interior, logging his ninth double-double of the year with 20 points and 10 rebounds. KD Johnson had his fifth double-digit scoring performance in six games, with a season-high 15 points, and Allen Flanigan threw in 16 of his own. Eight of the 10 Tigers to see the floor logged a point, including a season-high nine points from Lior Berman.

Only 72 hours after it beat a top-10 Tennessee squad with an 86-point performance, Missouri was held in check offensively at Neville Arena. Its 56 points were the second-fewest it has scored this season, since being held to 52 at Mississippi State earlier this month. Its field goal percentage (31.6) was a season low, and its 3-point percentage (22.7) was also bottom-five performance.

Held in check was Missouri’s Kobe Brown. Averaging a Missouri-best 16.5 points per game, Brown finished with 7 points, the third-lowest output he’s had this season.

No Missouri scorer had more than 14 points, with Sean East logging that total.