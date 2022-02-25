‘AMAZING’: Auburn soars to all-time high score; Suni Lee records another 10

Auburn Arena erupted — in celebration, in jubilation, in appreciation.

The Auburn gymnastics team is flying high, and the fans are soaring right there with the Tigers.

Auburn powered its way to the highest score in program history by a significant stretch Friday, hitting a 197.925 in the team’s win over Kentucky, led by Suni Lee’s perfect 10 and two near-perfect 9.975’s.

It was after that 10 that the arena came unglued. It marked the second perfect 10 of Lee’s Auburn career — and her first one at home — and the Auburn fans let her hear it.

Her teammates rushed to her after the judges lifted their scoresheets, and the crowd leapt to their feet for a standing ovation, in a special moment for Lee and a special moment for Auburn.

“It really does feel like a family, the way that we all just celebrated together. Everybody was so happy. It was just pure happiness,” Lee said, saying the entire moment was surreal. “It’s not anything that I’ve ever experienced in my life, and if I could re-live that, I would.”

It’s been a wild ride for the Auburn gymnastics program and the Olympic champion.