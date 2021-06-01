Auburn soccer adds Eastern Michigan transfer Sabrina McNeill

Auburn soccer and head coach Karen Hoppa announced the addition of Eastern Michigan transfer Sabrina McNeill to the program’s 2021 signing class.

A native of Whitby, Ontario, McNeill spent the last five seasons at Eastern Michigan, where she totaled 67 points on 27 goals and 13 assists in 77 career games. She ranks in the top five in program history in goals and points.

McNeill ranked in the top three on the team in points in each of her four full seasons with the program. She either led or tied for the team lead in points in each of her last two seasons, including scoring seven goals in nine games in 2021.

McNeill was named the 2016 Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year and is a two-time First Team All-MAC selection. She was also named a 2019 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region Second Team selection, a 2018 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Second Team selection, and a two-time Academic All-MAC honoree.

Prior to enrolling at Eastern Michigan, McNeill prepped at Henry Street High School and competed for the Oshawa Kicks Inferno Soccer Club.