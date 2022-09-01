 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU SOCCER

Auburn soccer battles West Virginia to a draw

  • Updated
  • 0
15.jpg

Brooke Berdan celebrates her goal during the Auburn soccer team’s game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

 Justin Lee/

The No. 11 Auburn soccer team out-shot visiting West Virginia in a sound performance on Thursday night, but couldn’t find the back of the net in a 0-0 tie at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

Maddie Prohaska recorded the shutout at keeper for Auburn.

Auburn finished with 13 shots to West Virginia’s four. The Auburn defense kept West Virginia from mustering a shot on goal, while the Tigers fired seven shots on goal at West Virginia keeper Kayza Massey.

But Massey was up to the challenge, finishing with eight saves and the draw.

Auburn moves to 2-0-3 after the team’s third straight tie. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel decided in April that overtime would be eliminated for the regular season, ensuring more games would end in ties across the NCAA.

One of those ties was an exciting result for Auburn, though: A 1-1 draw on the road with defending national champion Florida State. Auburn was ranked No. 11 in the latest United Soccer Coaches rankings after the impressive start to the season.

Auburn will continue non-conference play Sunday when the Tigers take on Army at home at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

