Auburn soccer beats Alabama, brings rivalry trophy back to Plains

Auburn’s bringing the rivalry trophy back home.
Sydney Richards put the Tigers up early in Tuscaloosa, then Hailey Whitaker doubled the lead in the second half on Auburn’s way to a 2-1 win over rival Alabama on Saturday.
Alabama did not muster a shot on goal until the final 15 seconds of the game, when a meaningless morale booster scored to cut Auburn’s winning margin in half.
The win is Auburn’s third in a row — and marks revenge for the Tigers after a loss to the Crimson Tide back in the fall.
“Really proud of the team,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said in a post-game interview posted to the team’s social media pages. “Last fall, we felt like we let one get away at home against Alabama. … The girls really wanted this opportunity to have a second chance, and I was proud of them.
“They made the most of it, and we scored two terrific goals and that’s what you need to win on the road in the SEC.”
Richards scored 17 minutes into the game to put Auburn up 1-0, with an assist being credited to Alyssa Malonson. Nine minutes into the second half, Whitaker scored off an assist from Anna Haddock to make it 2-0.
Auburn carried that lead into the late stages, but Whitaker’s goal proved to be the game-winner when Alabama snuck a goal past freshman keeper Maddie Prohaska with just 15 seconds left in the game off a corner kick.
Auburn moved to 8-5-3 in 2020-21. The Tigers are 4-1-1 in the spring, with back-to-back road wins on the resume at Louisville and at Alabama.
“Nowhere is easy to play in our league, but especially when you’re playing your biggest rival at their place, it’s a really challenging environment for sure,” Hoppa said.
Auburn last fall lost a second consecutive game to Alabama for the first time since 1999 — but Saturday, Richards, Whitaker and the rest ensured the rivalry trophy would be coming back to the Plains.
Auburn has two games left on its spring schedule, first set to play South Alabama in its home finale on April 3 before closing the spring with a neutral-site game against Virginia Tech in Bradenton, Fla., on April 16.
Auburn hopes its performances are enough to earn the team an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in April, postponed from the fall to the spring.
Alabama’s late score Saturday was only the second goal Auburn’s allowed in six games this spring.
“We’ve obviously been playing great defense, not giving up very many shots on goal, and really not giving up very many goals, but we needed to be more efficient on offense — and you saw that today,” Hoppa said. “The girls were passing better, we were creating more opportunities, finding feet better, changing the point.
“All the things are starting to come together offensively, and we needed it because we needed both goals to get that win.”
Auburn’s only loss of the spring came on the road in a 1-0 defeat at No. 9 Clemson on March 6. Auburn earned its rivalry win over Alabama following a 1-0 win against Georgia on March 13 and a 1-0 overtime win at Louisville on March 20.
Auburn opened its spring with a 5-0 win over Kennesaw State and scoreless draw with LSU.