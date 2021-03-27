Auburn soccer beats Alabama, brings rivalry trophy back to Plains

Auburn’s bringing the rivalry trophy back home.

Sydney Richards put the Tigers up early in Tuscaloosa, then Hailey Whitaker doubled the lead in the second half on Auburn’s way to a 2-1 win over rival Alabama on Saturday.

Alabama did not muster a shot on goal until the final 15 seconds of the game, when a meaningless morale booster scored to cut Auburn’s winning margin in half.

The win is Auburn’s third in a row — and marks revenge for the Tigers after a loss to the Crimson Tide back in the fall.

“Really proud of the team,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said in a post-game interview posted to the team’s social media pages. “Last fall, we felt like we let one get away at home against Alabama. … The girls really wanted this opportunity to have a second chance, and I was proud of them.

“They made the most of it, and we scored two terrific goals and that’s what you need to win on the road in the SEC.”

Richards scored 17 minutes into the game to put Auburn up 1-0, with an assist being credited to Alyssa Malonson. Nine minutes into the second half, Whitaker scored off an assist from Anna Haddock to make it 2-0.