Auburn soccer beats rival Georgia for fourth time in calendar year

Anna Haddock scored a brace and the Auburn soccer team rolled to a 3-0 win over rival Georgia on Friday night in the Auburn Soccer Complex.

The Tigers moved to 7-1-0 on the season and 1-0 in conference play. Haddock scored her sixth and seventh goals of the season.

Auburn earned the program’s sixth consecutive win over rival Georgia and its fourth within the last calendar year. Auburn swept Georgia win three wins in three games last year on a pandemic-affected 2020-21 schedule.

The Tigers are ranked No. 12 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. Their only loss this season came last Sunday to No. 1-ranked Florida State.

On Friday, Haddock scored her first goal in the 10th minute then scored her second in the 50th minute early in the second have. Marissa Arias scored another goal off an assist by Carly Thatcher in the 70th minute to give the game its final score.

Last season, Auburn played rival Georgia three times after the schedule was split into halves taking place in the fall and the spring. Auburn beat Georgia 1-0 on Oct. 18, 2020, during the team’s conference-only fall, then beat Georgia 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 15, 2020, at the SEC Tournament. The Tigers and Bulldogs played again in a non-conference game on March 13 and won 1-0.

Auburn will next play at Tennessee on Sept. 23 before returning home to take on Texas A&M on Sept. 26.

