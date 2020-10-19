Auburn soccer earns gutsy win over No. 12 Georgia

“It’s just the next-man-up mentality that Ben (Madsen) and Coach (Hoppa) have been preaching to us,” Kaufman said. “This season alone has been so unpredictable. I just appreciate that my teammates have my back and my coaches have my back. This was a complete team effort. We gutted it out.”

Prohaska and Kaufman combined for the shutout, marking Auburn’s second straight clean sheet. The Tigers haven’t allowed a goal in the run of play this season.

“This is where our depth really showed out,” Hoppa added. “We had some unbelievable performances off the bench. Obviously, ranking right up there at the top was Dani Kaufman. What an unbelievable performance by her.”

The Tigers came out aggressive in the second half, winning a pair of corner kicks in the first five minutes, but couldn’t come up with anything to show for it. After the red card, the Tigers had to go on the defensive and play everyone back.

However, the team took advantage on its opportunity when Anna Haddock served it up a free kick to M.E. Craven, who earned the penalty while making a run on frame. Richards stepped up to the mark and finished it off.

Auburn played 19 players in the contest for the second time this week.