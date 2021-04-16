Auburn soccer ‘in the mix’ on NCAA bubble going into finale against Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech’s offense, which has scored multiple goals in all three of its wins this spring and once rolled up eight goals on Miami in the fall, will match up against Auburn’s stingy defense, led by freshman keeper Maddie Prohaska. Prohaska has led five shutouts this spring and Auburn’s only given up two goals this spring — one coming in garbage time of a win over Alabama.

“They’re really dangerous,” Hoppa said. “They’ve got some special attacking players that are every bit as good as anyone we’ve played so far this year.”

Either way, the team’s gotten better on this wild ride to the middle of nowhere. After a 3-3-2 conference schedule in the fall, Hoppa said she has seen remarkable improvement from her young team in the spring. The Tigers seem to be building from here.

“It’s really fun,” Hoppa said. “We’re really lucky that we’ve had this opportunity, and all credit to the Southeastern Conference for giving us a chance to play in the fall, which a lot of teams didn’t have. I think because of that, that has allowed us to develop our team — our young team — so much more. We had those conference games; we finished .500 after the fall. And then we still had an opportunity to play these non-conference games, and to allow our team to grow and improve in every phase of the game like we mentioned.