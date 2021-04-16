Auburn soccer ‘in the mix’ on NCAA bubble going into finale against Virginia Tech

Auburn soccer might find a little serenity on Saturday.
Of course, there’ll be plenty of the excitement and the gut-wrenching that comes with every gameday. Auburn’s playing for its postseason life against a strong opponent from a conference of giants. But before the whistle, when Auburn steps off the bus and walks toward the field tucked away in the corner of a quaint college campus, the Tigers might just find a little peace in the place where their season will end.
Auburn plays Virginia Tech at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Division II Lander University in South Carolina. It’s a seemingly small stage for a big game, hosted by a school with about 3,000 undergraduates, but for Auburn’s season unlike any other, it might just be the perfect fit.
The Tigers sit on the NCAA Tournament bubble going into the regular-season finale, hoping to beat Virginia Tech to end the schedule with five straight wins — and make the best case possible to the selection committee to play on into the postseason.
“We’re right in that mix,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said earlier this week.
Auburn’s season started back in September hosting the first SEC sports event of any kind in pandemic play, under the spotlight of the Friday night lights before the rest of the conference got started in earnest the next day on that Saturday. It ends now with a peculiar meeting with the ACC’s Virginia Tech, at a small college that the two staffs decided was as good a place as any to meet halfway.
That’s where Hoppa’s team is playing what she called a must-win game — while speaking earlier this week on the Auburn radio network’s This Week in Auburn Soccer hosted by Andy Burcham.
“I think we’re on that bubble, but I think the only way we have a chance at one of those at-large bids is to get a win on Saturday,” Hoppa told Burcham. “I think that’s a must-win game to give us that opportunity to have a chance — and I think Virginia Tech feels the same way. So I think it’s a big, big game against two bubble teams.”
Auburn is 9-5-3 on the season, and 5-1-1 since rebooting its season in the spring on the hopes of making the NCAA Tournament. The SEC played out its conference season and league tournament in the fall, but with the NCAA Tournament delayed to the spring, teams started their seasons back up with non-conference games on the hopes of impressing and earning one of the remaining at-large bids. The problem is that there are only so many of them to go around, with the field shrunk from the usual 64 teams down to 48 this year.
Hoppa figures Auburn would be in right now if it were a 64-team field, but that the Tigers need to win and hope as it is.
They’ll face a big challenge in Virginia Tech, a team that’s an even 8-8 in 2020-21, but that scores in bunches and hails from a strong soccer conference in the ACC.
Virginia Tech’s offense, which has scored multiple goals in all three of its wins this spring and once rolled up eight goals on Miami in the fall, will match up against Auburn’s stingy defense, led by freshman keeper Maddie Prohaska. Prohaska has led five shutouts this spring and Auburn’s only given up two goals this spring — one coming in garbage time of a win over Alabama.
“They’re really dangerous,” Hoppa said. “They’ve got some special attacking players that are every bit as good as anyone we’ve played so far this year.”
Either way, the team’s gotten better on this wild ride to the middle of nowhere. After a 3-3-2 conference schedule in the fall, Hoppa said she has seen remarkable improvement from her young team in the spring. The Tigers seem to be building from here.
“It’s really fun,” Hoppa said. “We’re really lucky that we’ve had this opportunity, and all credit to the Southeastern Conference for giving us a chance to play in the fall, which a lot of teams didn’t have. I think because of that, that has allowed us to develop our team — our young team — so much more. We had those conference games; we finished .500 after the fall. And then we still had an opportunity to play these non-conference games, and to allow our team to grow and improve in every phase of the game like we mentioned.
“And now, because of that growth, we’ve still got a shot at the NCAA Tournament, coming down to the last game.”
The future’s bright for the Tigers — but they wouldn’t mind if the immediate future involves one more game in the postseason.
“We’re really lucky. In a COVID year, in a year where we’re starting five and six freshmen, you never knew with either of those challenges this was going to happen,” Hoppa said. “I’m proud of the team. I’m really grateful to the Southeastern Conference and to our administration and Dr. (Michael) Goodlett and our medical staff for giving us this opportunity to have our girls compete at the very highest level with everything on the line in the last game of the year.”