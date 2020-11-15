Auburn soccer kicks off SEC Tournament against Georgia

Auburn’s at the beach.
Not a bad place to keep social distancing.
Yes, for the Tigers who have weathered a wild season and made sacrifices to keep games going, this week’s trip to Orange Beach surely comes as a bit of a reward at the end of the fall schedule. The players are staying in condos right on the water.
But Auburn soccer has traveled to the SEC Tournament on a mission: to make its own waves — and the first opportunity comes tonight against rival Georgia.
The eighth-seeded Tigers take on the ninth-seeded Bulldogs at 5 p.m. at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The game will be televised on SEC Network, along with the rest of the tournament.
“The goal is obviously to learn from these eight games and be better, and survive and advance,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said this week.
Auburn closed those eight games at 3-3-2, cooling off down the stretch run after a 2-0-1 start, and adjusting on the fly through a season that saw postponements and schedule changes due to COVID-19 protocol. Auburn played four games in 11 days there at the end, but is now set to see what it can do in the conference tournament and try to end fall with a bang.
SEC teams are set to re-start soccer in the spring in time to try qualify for and compete in the NCAA Tournament, which was moved to the spring by the national governing body.
“Obviously the last couple of games, we didn’t get the result we wanted — but I look back over these eight games and I think we’ve grown a ton,” Hoppa said. “I think our team’s gotten a lot better. We’re obviously really young. At times we have seven or eight freshmen on the field at once. I think we’ve learned a lot.
“We’re really excited to start a new season, if you will, with everybody at 0-0.”
Auburn topped Georgia 1-0 on Oct. 18 on the road, by way of a 58th-minute penalty kick goal by Sydney Richards.
This time around, Auburn’s less sure of what to expect from the Bulldogs, because Georgia’s last game of the season set for Nov. 6 was canceled due to COVID-19 exposures on Georgia’s team. Georgia hasn’t played since Halloween and, on top of that, Auburn doesn’t know what Georgia players will be available and out there on the field tonight in time for kickoff.
No matter what, though, it’s single-elimination postseason play, so the Tigers know they’ll have to be ready.
It’s just another call to adjust during a whole year of adjustments.
“With a young group, obviously they know it’s single-elimination, one-and-done, but you don’t want them to carry too much of that pressure,” Hoppa said. “So my goal always is to get them focused on the gameplan and execution and their job more so than thinking about the result or ‘you have to win to advance’ and all that. I try to take that pressure off them a little bit in tournament time.”
For their part, Hoppa applauded her players for making it through the eight-game schedule without any major outbreaks. While some games were postponed and moved due to positives on opposing teams, Auburn did have one positive at one point — coming when the player was exposed, the team figures, when she went to get an X-Ray — but the Tigers successfully mitigated any spread of the virus to any other teammates and they have navigated their way through since with lots of clean tests and no incidents.
“They have really embraced creating a bubble and embraced protecting each other,” Hoppa said. “Their social responsibility, I’ve been really proud of. And then on the field, too, how we’ve grown, and handled — we said from the beginning, we’ve got to be adaptable. We never know what’s going to happen in a regular season, never mind a pandemic season. And I think they’ve done that, for sure.
For the trip to Orange Beach, the Tigers plan to stay at their condos and only ever be there or at the tournament facility — bringing their own dietician to plan meals and even pulling the bus driver into the team’s testing pool. The Tigers can walk the beach, though, where there’ll be plenty of space to avoid contact with anyone outside the bubble.
“For socially distancing, it’s not a bad place to have to go,” Hoppa said.
How long they stay, of course, will be up to the Tigers.
