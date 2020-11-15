Auburn soccer kicks off SEC Tournament against Georgia

“Obviously the last couple of games, we didn’t get the result we wanted — but I look back over these eight games and I think we’ve grown a ton,” Hoppa said. “I think our team’s gotten a lot better. We’re obviously really young. At times we have seven or eight freshmen on the field at once. I think we’ve learned a lot.

“We’re really excited to start a new season, if you will, with everybody at 0-0.”

Auburn topped Georgia 1-0 on Oct. 18 on the road, by way of a 58th-minute penalty kick goal by Sydney Richards.

This time around, Auburn’s less sure of what to expect from the Bulldogs, because Georgia’s last game of the season set for Nov. 6 was canceled due to COVID-19 exposures on Georgia’s team. Georgia hasn’t played since Halloween and, on top of that, Auburn doesn’t know what Georgia players will be available and out there on the field tonight in time for kickoff.

No matter what, though, it’s single-elimination postseason play, so the Tigers know they’ll have to be ready.

It’s just another call to adjust during a whole year of adjustments.