Auburn soccer leaps to No. 14 in national rankings

The Auburn soccer team has catapulted into the national rankings after its big win over BYU, jumping to No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

Auburn is also ranked No. 22 by Top Drawer Soccer.

The Tigers dropped then-No. 12 BYU last Saturday 2-1 at home in a major moment for the program. Anna Haddock scored both goals, cleaning up a furious attacking rally in the first half then breaking the 1-1 tie with an on-target header in the second half.

Auburn soccer is 2-0 on the season and has won seven straight games going back to the spring.

Auburn is the highest ranked SEC team in the coaches’ poll. South Carolina is No. 16, Tennessee is No. 17 and Texas A&M is No. 21.

Auburn’s win over BYU was its first win over a top-15 team since 2017, and this week marks the first time since 2018 that Auburn soccer has been ranked in both the United Soccer Coaches poll and the Top Drawer Soccer rankings.

Auburn next plays at Troy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

