Auburn soccer looks to bolster tournament resume against rival Georgia

Auburn’s a better team now than it was in the fall, coach Karen Hoppa says. There’s no question in her mind.
Passes are crisp, the defense is stout, and the Tigers are creating quality chances and getting strong play in goal.
But three games into the spring season, they haven’t managed to make noise on the NCAA Tournament bubble. From that standpoint, they’re still right where they started.
Auburn looks to change that Saturday — and there’s no better time and place to do it than at home against bitter rival.
“Every game is a big game at this point,” Hoppa said.
Auburn hosts Georgia at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Auburn Soccer Complex, looking to add a win to its resume in its bid to earn an at-large bid into the postseason later this spring. After its SEC-only schedule in the fall, Auburn is 1-1-1 through three games in spring, and Hoppa figures the team hasn’t lost any ground in the selection process, but hasn’t gained any ground either.
With five games left including the Georgia game, Hoppa and the players have entered this week bent on making more noise.
“They know,” Hoppa said. “We kind of talked to them about it the beginning of the week.
“Definitely ‘urgency’ has been a word that has been used this week.”
Fortunately for the Tigers, Hoppa said the team played well last week at No. 9 Clemson. Auburn left with a 1-0 loss, but she thought the team performed at a high level against a top-10 team on the road. And it did so starting six freshmen, with more substituting in.
That’s part of why she likes where Auburn is right now, on the field, even if the results haven’t come yet to impress the selection committee. Now the team just needs to get the wins to match its quality of play.
“I think that was one of our better performances even though we didn’t get the result,” Hoppa said. “I thought we played great. Tactically, it was some of the best soccer our team’s played so far this year. I think that’s just a reflection of the growth and development of this young team.
“I thought we had more quality chances to win that game than what Clemson had, and obviously the difference is they stuck one in and we didn’t. So we’re excited, really, to build on that performance. That’s what we’re looking to do for this Georgia game, is we need to build on that Clemson performance and try to put all the pieces together.”
Auburn’s meeting Georgia for the third time, after picking up two wins over the Bulldogs in the fall. Overall, Auburn is 5-5-3 in 2020-21. The SEC played a conference-only schedule in the fall and held the SEC Tournament then, before teams shut down for a break re-started this spring with hopes of earning bids to the NCAA Tournament in April. To make things trickier, the tournament field has been cut to 48 teams instead of usual 64 teams, cutting the at-large bids in half and leaving wins that much bigger for teams like Auburn.
Auburn topped Georgia 1-0 in October then won a rematch 2-1 in double overtime at the SEC Tournament in November. Now the Tigers go for the sweep, but expect a tough test.
“Everybody always says it’s hard to beat a team twice in one season — and we’re trying to do it three times,” Hoppa said. “It’s a really big challenge. It’s a rivalry game.”
Among those freshmen, Anna Haddock is Auburn’s points leader, with a goal and seven assists under her belt. Fellow freshman Maddie Prohaska was the SEC’s save percentage leader in the fall.
“We’re getting better every day,” Hoppa said. “We’re obviously competitors, so we’re impatient. We want to be great right now. But we also know that we’re laying the foundation for a future that could be really, really bright.”