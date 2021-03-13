Auburn soccer looks to bolster tournament resume against rival Georgia

Fortunately for the Tigers, Hoppa said the team played well last week at No. 9 Clemson. Auburn left with a 1-0 loss, but she thought the team performed at a high level against a top-10 team on the road. And it did so starting six freshmen, with more substituting in.

That’s part of why she likes where Auburn is right now, on the field, even if the results haven’t come yet to impress the selection committee. Now the team just needs to get the wins to match its quality of play.

“I think that was one of our better performances even though we didn’t get the result,” Hoppa said. “I thought we played great. Tactically, it was some of the best soccer our team’s played so far this year. I think that’s just a reflection of the growth and development of this young team.

“I thought we had more quality chances to win that game than what Clemson had, and obviously the difference is they stuck one in and we didn’t. So we’re excited, really, to build on that performance. That’s what we’re looking to do for this Georgia game, is we need to build on that Clemson performance and try to put all the pieces together.”