Auburn soccer misses NCAA Tournament

The Auburn soccer team’s spectacular spring run has come to an end.

Auburn ended the regular season with five consecutive victories, but it was not enough to earn an invitation to the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Tournament selection show was posted online Monday. Auburn was not among the teams in the tournament field.

Auburn finished 10-5-3 overall. The Tigers went 6-1-1 in the spring, capping a run of five straight wins with a 4-1 victory over Virginia Tech at a neutral site Saturday.

Auburn closed the season on the tournament bubble and ranked in the 40’s in the RPI, but was surely hurt by the fact that the NCAA Tournament field was shrunk to just 48 teams this season. Only 19 teams were awarded at-large bids.

Five SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament field. SEC Tournament champion Vanderbilt earned the league’s automatic bid, entering the tournament as the 16th seed with a 9-5-1 record. Arkansas earned the No. 6 seed, boasting an 11-3 record. Texas A&M entered with the seventh seed with an identical 11-3 record.

Ole Miss earned an at-large bid with a 10-5 record and South Carolina earned an at-large bid with a 10-4 record.