Auburn soccer ranked No. 14 in latest poll

After one win and one tie, the Auburn soccer team slipped to No. 14 in the newest United Soccer Coaches rankings released Tuesday.
Auburn fell three places from No. 11 to No. 14. Auburn battled West Virginia to a scoreless draw last Thursday before beating Army 1-0 on Sunday to break a string of three ties in a row.
Auburn remains unbeaten at 3-0-3 with all three times coming to top-25 teams. Auburn closes non-conference play this week by playing UMass Lowell on Thursday at home then traveling to take on in-state rival Samford on Sunday on the road.
Auburn rocketed up to No. 11 last week after tying defending national champion Florida State 1-1 on the road in Tallahassee. That result only led to two more ties, though, against Wake Forest and West Virginia. Ties are certainly more common this season after the NCAA in the offseason eliminated overtime for regular-season games.
Florida State fell to No. 8 in the latest rankings. UCLA is No. 1. South Carolina is the SEC’s top-ranked team, slotted No. 4 at 4-0-0. Ole Miss is the only other SEC team ranked ahead of Auburn, standing at No. 9 with a 5-0-1 record.
Behind Auburn, Alabama is ranked No. 18 and Texas A&M is ranked No. 21.