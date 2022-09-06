Auburn soccer ranked No. 14 in latest poll

After one win and one tie, the Auburn soccer team slipped to No. 14 in the newest United Soccer Coaches rankings released Tuesday.

Auburn fell three places from No. 11 to No. 14. Auburn battled West Virginia to a scoreless draw last Thursday before beating Army 1-0 on Sunday to break a string of three ties in a row.

Auburn remains unbeaten at 3-0-3 with all three times coming to top-25 teams. Auburn closes non-conference play this week by playing UMass Lowell on Thursday at home then traveling to take on in-state rival Samford on Sunday on the road.

Auburn rocketed up to No. 11 last week after tying defending national champion Florida State 1-1 on the road in Tallahassee. That result only led to two more ties, though, against Wake Forest and West Virginia. Ties are certainly more common this season after the NCAA in the offseason eliminated overtime for regular-season games.

Florida State fell to No. 8 in the latest rankings. UCLA is No. 1. South Carolina is the SEC’s top-ranked team, slotted No. 4 at 4-0-0. Ole Miss is the only other SEC team ranked ahead of Auburn, standing at No. 9 with a 5-0-1 record.

Behind Auburn, Alabama is ranked No. 18 and Texas A&M is ranked No. 21.

United Soccer Coaches Top 25 - Sept. 6 Rank School Prev 1st Votes Total Points W-L-T 1 UCLA 3 8 200 5-0-0 2 University Of North Carolina 1 0 191 5-1-0 3 Duke University 2 0 183 5-1-0 4 University Of South Carolina 4 0 171 4-0-2 5 University Of Virginia 5 0 161 6-0-0 6 Rutgers University 9 0 152 6-0-0 6 Stanford University 12 0 152 5-0-0 8 Florida State University 10 0 133 2-0-2 9 University of Mississippi 13 0 132 5-0-1 10 Pepperdine University 14 0 117 4-0-2 11 Penn State University 8 0 109 4-1-1 12 University of Notre Dame 16 0 103 5-0-0 13 Brigham Young University 6 0 102 3-1-1 14 Auburn University 11 0 97 3-0-3 15 Saint Louis University RV 0 76 5-1-0 16 Southern Methodist University 15 0 70 3-0-2 17 West Virginia University 21 0 66 3-1-2 18 University Of Alabama RV 0 65 4-1-1 19 University of Colorado 20 0 56 5-0-1 20 Harvard University NR 0 41 4-0-0 21 Texas A&M University 18 0 32 4-0-2 22 Ohio State University RV 0 25 3-1-1 23 University Of Texas RV 0 24 3-1-1 24 University Of Washington NR 0 18 5-0-1 24 Georgetown University 17 0 18 2-1-3 24 Wake Forest University RV 0 18 5-0-1 Also receiving votes: Wake Forest University (18), University of Tennessee (17), TCU (14), University Of Wisconsin (14), University of Central Florida (11), Brown University (11), University Of Arkansas (10), University Of Portland (5), Virginia Tech (4), Samford University (2)