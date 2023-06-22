Auburn athletics is back in 48 days.

The Auburn soccer team released its fall schedule on Thursday, with its first preseason exhibition set for Aug. 9 against Mercer at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

After another preseason exhibition at South Alabama, Auburn opens regular-season play hosting in-state rival Samford on Aug. 17.

Soccer is typically Auburn’s first fall sport to get its season started, kicking off sports in the 2023-2024 academic calendar.

Auburn football opens about a month later Sept. 2 against UMass.

As for soccer, the 2023 schedule features two big non-conference trips, one being a ride to the Northeast where Auburn will play at Syracuse and at Army in late August — then, in early September, Auburn will play at West Virginia and at Ohio State back-to-back.

SEC play will open for Auburn in mid-September, and all told, Auburn will be playing 11 teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season.

Auburn soccer is lead by Auburn’s dean coach, Karen Hoppa, who is starting her 25th season at the helm.

“I am excited to start my 25th season on the Plains with what may be the toughest schedule in my tenure here,” Hoppa said in a release from the school. “We have two extremely difficult non-conference trips along with some great home non-conference opponents. The SEC schedule is always a grind, especially in the West division. This schedule is one that will give us the opportunity to compete at the highest level, and we look forward to the challenge.”

Auburn has a rich rivalry history with its home-opening opponent Samford. This game will mark Auburn’s 17th against Samford in the last 20 years, and in the past there’s been plenty of familiarity between both schools as both teams often recruit the Birmingham area. Auburn holds the all-time edge in the series, up 11-3-3, but Samford won the last meeting and the most important one, in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

2023 Auburn soccer schedule Aug. 9 vs. Mercer (exhibition) Aug. 12 at South Alabama (exhibition) Aug. 17 vs. Samford Aug. 20 vs. Troy Aug. 24 at Syracuse Aug. 27 at Army Aug. 31 vs. Wake Forest Sept. 3 vs. American Sept. 7 at West Virginia Sept. 10 at Ohio State Sept. 15 at Mississippi State Sept. 21 vs. Missouri Sept. 24 at Ole Miss Sept. 29 vs. South Carolina Oct. 5 at Alabama Oct. 8 vs. Arkansas Oct. 13 vs. Texas A&M Oct. 19 at Florida Oct. 22 vs. LSU Oct. 26 at Georgia