Auburn soccer releases schedule for spring restart

The Auburn soccer team released its spring schedule on Friday, now set to restart its 2020-21 season on Feb. 19 against Kennesaw State at home.

Auburn’s eight-game spring schedule also features non-SEC opponents Clemson, Louisville, Virginia Tech and in-state opponent South Alabama plus familiar rivals in LSU, Georgia and Alabama.

SEC teams played their conference season in the fall. With the NCAA Tournament postponed to the spring, the teams split the season in half to allow teams to kick back into gear and try to play their way into an at-large berth in the tournament.

The NCAA Tournament is set to open April 23.

Auburn went 4-4-2 in SEC play in the fall, defeating Georgia in the first round of the SEC Tournament before falling to top-10 Arkansas in the tournament quarterfinals.

Sarah Fuller and Vanderbilt won the SEC Tournament in the fall clinching the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, but teams like Auburn now have the chance to bolster their bid at an at-large berth with strong play in the spring.

“Cannot wait to pick this season up where we left off in November!” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa posted to Twitter on Friday. “This team gets better every day!”