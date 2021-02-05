Auburn soccer releases schedule for spring restart

The Auburn soccer team released its spring schedule on Friday, now set to restart its 2020-21 season on Feb. 19 against Kennesaw State at home.
Auburn’s eight-game spring schedule also features non-SEC opponents Clemson, Louisville, Virginia Tech and in-state opponent South Alabama plus familiar rivals in LSU, Georgia and Alabama.
SEC teams played their conference season in the fall. With the NCAA Tournament postponed to the spring, the teams split the season in half to allow teams to kick back into gear and try to play their way into an at-large berth in the tournament.
The NCAA Tournament is set to open April 23.
Auburn went 4-4-2 in SEC play in the fall, defeating Georgia in the first round of the SEC Tournament before falling to top-10 Arkansas in the tournament quarterfinals.
Sarah Fuller and Vanderbilt won the SEC Tournament in the fall clinching the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, but teams like Auburn now have the chance to bolster their bid at an at-large berth with strong play in the spring.
“Cannot wait to pick this season up where we left off in November!” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa posted to Twitter on Friday. “This team gets better every day!”
Sophomore Sydney Richards scored a team-best four goals for Auburn during the fall, while Mallory Mooney netted two goals including the game-winner in extra time over Georgia in the SEC Tournament. Anna Haddock and Alyssa Malonson tallied three assists in the fall.
Auburn’s Maddie Prohaska at keeper recorded the SEC’s best save percentage at .807 in the spring, with two shutouts tying her for second in the SEC in shutouts behind only Fuller’s leading mark of three.
The spring schedule is a continuation of the 2020-21 season which started in the fall. The SEC rolled out shortened pandemic-altered schedules in the fall for soccer and volleyball to be played alongside football, which allowed football to cash in on massive TV rights.
Auburn beat both Georgia and LSU in the fall but will have chance at revenge on Alabama after a 1-0 loss in the fall when the rivals meet again March 7. See the full spring schedule below.
Date
Opponent
Location
Kickoff
Feb. 19
Kennesaw State
Auburn
5 p.m.
Feb. 26
LSU
Auburn
6:30 p.m.
March 6
Clemson
Clemson, S.C.
1 p.m.
March 13
Georgia
Auburn
1 p.m.
March 20
Louisville
Louisville, Ky.
4 p.m.
March 27
Alabama
Tuscaloosa
2 p.m.
April 3
South Alabama
Auburn
1 p.m.
April 16
Virginia Tech
Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m.