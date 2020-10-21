Auburn soccer reschedules three games

The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday schedule changes that will affect the Auburn soccer team in its final two weeks of the regular season.

Auburn’s two matches at Texas A&M and LSU that were originally postponed due to COVID-19 have been rescheduled. The Tigers will travel to play LSU Monday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. CT and will face Texas A&M Monday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.

Additionally, Auburn’s rivalry matchup with Alabama originally scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8 will now be played Friday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

All three contests will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Auburn Soccer Schedule Adjustments:

Auburn at LSU moves from Oct. 3 to Monday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m.

Auburn vs. Alabama moves from Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M moves from Sept. 27 to Monday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.

Following Saturday’s contest against Kentucky, Auburn will have played four games in the first 37 days of the fall season. The Tigers will then be scheduled to play four games in the final 11 days of the regular season starting with a contest at No. 7 Arkansas Friday, Oct. 30.