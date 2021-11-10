Auburn soccer reunites Richards sisters, signs younger sister of standout forward

Three years ago, Taylor Richards watched her sister Sydney fulfill a dream and sign with Auburn soccer.

Now three years later, it was Sydney’s turn to watch Taylor do the same Wednesday.

Auburn soccer signed Taylor Richards along with five other incoming recruits on national signing day on Wednesday, and for the Richards sisters, they’ll be playing alongside one another starting next year.

“So excited to have two Richards on the team!” Auburn soccer coach Karen Hoppa posted on her Instagram account after Taylor’s letter of intent rolled in.

Older sister Sydney Richards has been a standout forward during her three seasons at Auburn. Her aggressive goal scoring prowess helped her earn SEC All-Freshman honors in 2019.

And in each of her three seasons, she’s finished no lower than second on the team in goals scored. This season, Sydney Richards has scored seven goals through 19 games and is tied for second on the team in goals scored.

While Sydney Richards is all about scoring goals, Taylor Richards is all about stopping them, as the younger sister is a talented goalkeeper. Taylor plays for Plano High School, along with the FC Dallas 04 ECNL club team.