Auburn soccer roars into top 10 in coaches’ poll
AU Soccer

  • Updated
11.jpg

Auburn's Kylie Bechard fights for the ball during the team's game against Chattanooga at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

 Justin Lee/

The Auburn soccer team has roared into the top 10 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, riding the nation’s longest winning streak in Division I at 10 games.

Auburn is No. 10 in the latest coaches’ poll.

Auburn will enter a top-10 showdown Sunday with No. 1 Florida State at home — potentially the biggest non-conference game ever played at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

Auburn is 5-0-0 on the season. The Tigers trounced Chattanooga 3-0 to extend their winning streak, dating back to last spring when Auburn won its last five games to close the year. The Tigers beat then-No. 12 BYU earlier this season at home on Aug. 21.

Anna Haddock is Auburn’s scoring leader with four goals so far this season. Olivia Candelino, Kylie Bechard and Sydney Richards have all scored two.

Haddock opened Auburn’s scoring in its 3-0 win over Chattanooga on Sunday, before Candelino scored both her goals in back-to-back fashion for the brace.

Auburn soccer was seemingly one of the first teams left out of the COVID-altered 48-team NCAA Tournament last spring. The Tigers won their last five games in the spring and have kept the wins coming this fall, scoring multiple goals in every game so far.

Auburn hosts Alabama A&M on Thursday before the weekend’s massive showdown with Florida State on Sunday.

Auburn is ranked second-highest among SEC teams in the United Soccer Coaches poll. LSU is No. 7.

South Carolina is No. 12 and Tennessee is No. 19.

After Florida State, Auburn opens conference play on Sept. 17 against rival Georgia.

