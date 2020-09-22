Auburn soccer’s game at Texas A&M postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Auburn soccer’s match at Texas A&M Sunday has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantine of student-athletes among the Texas A&M team, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.
The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force.
Auburn and Texas A&M will explore an alternate date to play.
The Tigers next contest is at LSU on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. CT.
