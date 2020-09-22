 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn soccer’s game at Texas A&M postponed over COVID-19 concerns
0 comments
AU Soccer

Auburn soccer’s game at Texas A&M postponed over COVID-19 concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AU soccer

Aug 4, 2020; Auburn, AL, USA; Views during soccer practice at Auburn Soccer Complex. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics

 Shanna Lockwood

Auburn soccer’s match at Texas A&M Sunday has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantine of student-athletes among the Texas A&M team, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

Auburn and Texas A&M will explore an alternate date to play.

The Tigers next contest is at LSU on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. CT.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert