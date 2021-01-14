Auburn soccer’s Malonson to return for fall 2021 after NWSL Draft selection

Auburn soccer’s pro pick is coming back for fall 2021.
Three-time All-SEC honoree Alyssa Malonson announced Thursday she plans to come back for another full season with Auburn soccer, a day after being selected in the second round of the NWSL Draft.
Malonson became the second-highest draft pick in Auburn history on Wednesday night when she was selected with the 20th overall pick by the North Carolina Courage. But Malonson plans to bring her talent back to the Plains.
“I have decided to stay at Auburn through the fall 2021 season before pursuing the next step in my career with the NWSL in 2022,” Malsonson said in a statement.
Auburn is still preparing to continue its fall 2020 season this spring, planning to kick back up competition when the NCAA Tournament is scheduled, on the goal of earning an at-large bid.
Malonson, a four-year starter at Auburn, will surely play a large part in that.
“I want to thank my family, coaches and teammates for shaping me into the player and person I am today. I wouldn’t be in this position without them,” Malonson said. “I’m extremely blessed to be a part of the Auburn Family, and I’m not done yet.
“Thank you and War Eagle!”
Malonson has started in all 69 games since joining Auburn’s team in 2017. She primarily played defender her first three seasons, then transitioned to midfield for the 2020 season.
Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa called 2020 arguably her best fall yet.
“We were so excited to hear Alyssa’s name called in the second round of the draft,” Hoppa said.
“We’re thrilled to have Alyssa back next fall, and we’ll do everything in our power to get her ready for the next level,” she added.
The Courage will retain her rights and she is seemingly set to join the team in 2022.
“We looked at all the left footers in the draft and Alyssa was high on our list and didn’t think she’d last to 20,” Courage head coach Paul Riley said in a team release after the draft. “She’s obviously super quick, she’s direct, she goes at players, and she’s great one-on-one. The mentality she’s got suits what we want and we’re excited to get her.”
Malonson said being picked in the NWSL Draft was a dream come true, and she thanked the North Carolina Courage for turning that dream into a reality.
But for now, she plans to achieve more dreams right where she is at Auburn.