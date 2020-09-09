 Skip to main content
Auburn soccer’s revised fall schedule announced
AU Soccer

Auburn soccer’s revised fall schedule announced

AU Soccer 9-10

Sydney Richards, left, celebrates with Jessie Gerow after a goal against Mercer on Aug. 16, 2019, at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

 O-A News file

The Auburn soccer team will kick off the SEC’s fall schedule with the league’s first game at home on Sept. 18, per the team’s new schedule released Wednesday afternoon.

Auburn will host Mississippi State on that Friday, a day before the rest of the conference kicks into action on that Saturday. Auburn will play four home games and four road games in the shortened fall stretch.

Auburn will close the fall hosting rival Alabama on Nov. 8 before the SEC Tournament opens on Nov. 13.

Auburn’s gameday procedure information, including its attendance policy, has yet to be announced.

Auburn’s schedule is below:

» Sept. 18: Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m.

» Sept. 27: Auburn at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

» Oct. 3: Auburn at LSU, 7 p.m.

» Oct. 11: Ole Miss at Auburn, 2 p.m.

» Oct. 18: Auburn at Georgia, 6 p.m.

» Oct. 24: Kentucky at Auburn, 6 p.m.

» Oct. 30: Auburn at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

» Nov. 8: Alabama at Auburn, 5 p.m.

The SEC Tournament is set to be played Nov. 13-22 in Orange Beach, with all 14 teams competing in a double-elimination tournament.

