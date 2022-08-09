Auburn soccer shines as Tigers kick-start fall athletics calendar

Just like that, Auburn athletics is back like it never left.

The Auburn soccer team kicked off the school’s fall sports calendar scrimmaging Georgia Southern on Monday and Tuesday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

The Tigers open their season officially Aug. 18 at home against Old Dominion. With baseball’s run to the College World Series stretching into the summer and with the men’s basketball international tour occupying fans with TV broadcasts, the wait hasn’t seemed so long for Auburn fall sports kicking into gear.

Auburn volleyball is set to open its season Aug. 26 before football opens Sept. 3.

As for Auburn soccer, the Tigers outscored Georgia Southern with four goals to one over three segments of scrimmaging Monday and Tuesday.

The preseason exhibition was scheduled for Monday night, but lightning in the area paused play about 30 minutes into play and play was eventually called for the evening. Georgia Southern stayed the night, though, and the teams got back out on the field to play two 35-minute halves Tuesday morning.

Anna Haddock scored two goals Monday night before the stoppage.

Reserves started Tuesday’s first half for Auburn, as Sabrina McNeill scored a goal for Auburn on a pass from Maddie Simpson and Georgia Southern scored by putting a penalty kick past freshman keeper Taylor Richards.

In Tuesday’s second half, more starters saw the field again including starting keeper Maddie Prohaska, who held Georgia Southern scoreless for 35 minutes, and Olivia Candelino netted the last goal of the scrimmage.

“Obviously really happy to play an outside opponent, because you learn a lot more,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said. “It’s a good group. It’s a veteran group. We have been slow to start clicking offensively, and I saw us take a step forward in that piece, so I was really happy with that — and really happy to get a lot of players a lot of minutes.

“I appreciate Georgia Southern staying the night so we can finish the game. We got all our freshmen in. Everybody got a lot of minutes. So we’ll learn a lot from this and try to build on it for Saturday.”

Auburn will play one more preseason exhibition Saturday at Memphis before games count on the regular season ledger starting against Old Dominion.

Auburn enters this season having earned a winning record in the SEC last season, and having earned a top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament before a disappointing early exit against Samford.

Auburn lost key contributors like fifth-year defender Alyssa Malonson, while adding six new freshmen to the roster this fall. Hoppa said the younger players performed well against Georgia Southern.

“It was great,” Hoppa said. “I thought we had some really good performances from that group as well. And they were dominant. We were unlucky to give up the PK, it was a good call, but I thought we were dominant in all three periods.”

The new-look lineup will be thrown into the fire early. After Memphis, Auburn will open against the defending Conference USA champion in Old Dominion. After hosting Southern Miss, Auburn will then travel to play defending national champion Florida State on Aug. 25 in Tallahassee.

“We’ve still got to build on the chemistry and our offense, and like I said I think that took a step forward, but the back line — we’re young,” Hoppa said. “Obviously, we lost Alyssa. Big loss. And the continuity with that back line with a couple new folks in there is going to be something we’ve really got to focus on for Saturday against Memphis.”